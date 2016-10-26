Work's bitter-sweet for Julie

SWEET YIELD: Julie Pratt will be working madly picking peaches, nectarines and plums until mid-December.

CHANCE meetings, made all the better with coffee and cake, always make for time well spent.

So when I managed to share a few minutes with possibly one of the region's busiest ladies right now at last week's Seasonal Feast birthday market in Stanthorpe, my Friday was a great day.

Julie Pratt, wife to John, is a mother to three children. And to 30,000 fruit trees.

All of which call Traprock Orchard, 55km west of Stanthorpe, home. And right now, home is a busy place for the Pratts and their team as "stone-fruit season” starts to pick up pace.

"Picking started two days ago and we are picking every second day at present, our four permanent staff are picking the white peaches right now, with yellow peaches set to start next week,” Julie said.

"In full swing, within a few weeks, we will have a seasonal worker team of up to 40 people.”

Fruit production is without doubt, bitter-sweet.

Six months of the year are spent tending, pruning and loving trees, in an effort to generate a bumper crop that arrives formed, unaffected and on-time to meet consumer and contract demands. Then unpredictable and unfavourable weather conditions come along to thwart the best of efforts.

"This season we are only a week late, but that week has been a long week,” Julie laughed.

Now that the season has started, the Pratt family will be working at a frenetic pace picking peaches, nectarines and plums until mid-December.

I suspect they wouldn't have it any other way.

"For John, his grandfather was an avid horti- culturalist, so I guess that's the origin of his passion for growing trees,” Julie said.

"We saw an opportunity to diversify our livestock operation in the mid- nineties, so we trial planted 1000 trees.”

This trial planting has grown into the Pratt's family focus and Traprock Orchard, spanning 40 hectares, is a major producer of stone fruit within the Southern Downs, selling into Brisbane's Central Markets, Coles and Woolworths. For locals, you'll find Traprock Orchard fruit at local Seasonal Feast Markets - weekly in Stanthorpe and monthly in Warwick.

Livestock is the off-season focus at Traprock, with the farm running 2000 merino wethers and 250 cross bred cows.