WEATHER: 0% chance of white Christmas on Southern Downs

INSIDE or outside tomorrow? Under cover or out in the open?

Christmas is upon us and it's time to celebrate life, love and family and the weather is looking pretty good.

Sadly however, for the umpteenth time since weather details have been recorded in Queensland, there is once again zero chance of a white Christmas.

However, there is a slight chance of showers this afternoon and the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting the chance of a thunderstorm as well during the afternoon and evening.

Today's top is forecast to reach the low to mid 30s.

Christmas Day forecast

Christmas Day is looking like having a 20% chance of rain in the region, isolated to the afternoon.

There is also the chance of a thunderstorm in the west in the afternoon and evening with temperatures reaching between 30 to 35 degrees for the big day.

So all that being said, it looks like the threat of rain will continue to hover around but there's only a slight chance we'll get any, so go forth and be merry.