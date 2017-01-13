Yangan Farmer's Markets are worth the trip

THE Yangan Farmer's Markets are on this Sunday as usual and the spread of great local goodies is something to definitely make the trip out for.

The markets will be held this Sunday from 8 am until 12 noon at their new home at the Yangan School of Arts at 7 King Street, Yangan.

Urban Mist Mobile Specialty Coffee owner Neskeen Escalante said the markets are building some great momentum.

"Last weekend was really busy," he said.

"The locals are very supportive and it's great for the people of the area to have somewhere to go every week to find some fantastic local produce and homemade goods.

"It's also a bonus for the local producers to have a regular market to sell at."

Mr Escalante said the range was huge.

"The flower lady is always there, there's a bbq stall, a massage tent, a couple of local honey vendors, handmade soap, organic pork, chicken and heaps of fresh produce, he said.

"I'll be there showcasing my coffee blends and will also have some fresh breads plus the amazing fresh baked desserts and savoury items from Arthur Clive's Family Bakehouse Aratula.