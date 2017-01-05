The Yangan Rd potholes will stay

David Kemp said he is sick of waiting for Main Roads to fix the Yangan Rd potholes.

YANGAN Rd has been identified as one of the most dangerous on the Southern Downs by the Warwick District Community Road Safety committee.

Committee member David Kemp said the road was littered with deadly potholes and there was little being done to fix them.

"There would be tourists who take the road who would have no idea about these potholes," he said.

"The trucks from the quarry can force a car to hit a pothole and go off the the road.

"We're sick of band-aid solutions to this problem."



A spokesman from the Department of Transport and Main Roads said there would be repairs to the road "as necessary".



"We regularly inspects state-controlled roads to ensure they are safe for use by all motorists," he said.



"As part of this process, potholes and other issues are identified and repaired on a priority basis."



However, there are no plans of major repairs to the road which facilitates between 1000 and 2500 vehicles per day



"Pothole repair has a high priority and these repairs will continue along Warwick - Yangan Road as necessary," the spokesman said.



"The number of vehicles using this road varies between about 1000 and 2500 vehicles per day, depending on the location."

