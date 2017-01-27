Years of experience at Cassels

A TOUCH OF WARWICK - Cassels Automotive

Sharon O'Mara

I'VE BEEN working here for 30 years.

Firstly it was Fitzroy Motors, then Graeme Collins Automotive and then, in 2008, David took over and it became Cassels Automotive.

When I first started I was working in administration and the service department.

That was in the good old days when everything was done on paper before we started using computers.

These days I am the stock controller, managing all new new cars and sourcing vehicles for the dealership across all brands.

I'm also the financial controller, so I do a lot of the businesses management bookwork.

I like it a lot here, I work with great people and some of the customers have been coming here as long as I've been here.

It's just a great place to work.

Angie Campbell

I RECENTLY reached 25 years working up here.

I started in 1992 straight out of high school when it was Graeme Collins Mitsubishi.

I started in admin and these day I'm the service manager.

I've been in that role for about four years.

I look after managing the service department and the workshop.

I deal with warrantys, there's lots of customer service and looking after the workloads of the technicians.

It's always flat out, we're generally booked out a few days in advance.

I love it here, I've been working with some of the staff here for a very long time and we're all great mates.

Leanne Taylor

I'VE been working at Cassels Automotive for about four years.

I'm a service advisor, which means a lot of customer service, answering phone queries, booking service appointments.

Previous to working here I worked in parts for another company and started in parts here as well before moving into service.

I really like the people I work with, everyone is friendly and the customers are great as well.

We get a lot of regulars but plenty of new faces coming through as well.

I've got my eye on the new Mitsubishi Pajero, it's definitely going to be my next car.

Gordon Donnellan

IN A week or two I'll have been here for 25 years.

I started my mechanic's apprenticeship in 1978, at Fitzroy Motors in Fitzroy St.

I was there for four and a half years then took off to Townsville for nine years before returning to Warwick.

After that I came back to Warwick and started up here on the hill with Graeme Collins Mitsubishi.

I'm the workshop foreman, so I oversee all the work that goes on in the workshop.

I help out the technicians with any technical problems and offer a lot of advice.

We've got a great bunch people to work with here, we're all really good friends. and we get together to socialise outside of work on occasion.