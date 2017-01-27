29°
News

Years of experience at Cassels

Jonno Colfs
| 27th Jan 2017 12:02 PM
TIGHT TEAM: Sharon O'Mara, Angie Campbell, Leanne Taylor and Gordon Donnellan.
TIGHT TEAM: Sharon O'Mara, Angie Campbell, Leanne Taylor and Gordon Donnellan. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TOUCH OF WARWICK - Cassels Automotive

Sharon O'Mara

I'VE BEEN working here for 30 years.

Firstly it was Fitzroy Motors, then Graeme Collins Automotive and then, in 2008, David took over and it became Cassels Automotive.

When I first started I was working in administration and the service department.

That was in the good old days when everything was done on paper before we started using computers.

These days I am the stock controller, managing all new new cars and sourcing vehicles for the dealership across all brands.

I'm also the financial controller, so I do a lot of the businesses management bookwork.

I like it a lot here, I work with great people and some of the customers have been coming here as long as I've been here.

It's just a great place to work.

Angie Campbell

I RECENTLY reached 25 years working up here.

I started in 1992 straight out of high school when it was Graeme Collins Mitsubishi.

I started in admin and these day I'm the service manager.

I've been in that role for about four years.

I look after managing the service department and the workshop.

I deal with warrantys, there's lots of customer service and looking after the workloads of the technicians.

It's always flat out, we're generally booked out a few days in advance.

I love it here, I've been working with some of the staff here for a very long time and we're all great mates.

Leanne Taylor

I'VE been working at Cassels Automotive for about four years.

I'm a service advisor, which means a lot of customer service, answering phone queries, booking service appointments.

Previous to working here I worked in parts for another company and started in parts here as well before moving into service.

I really like the people I work with, everyone is friendly and the customers are great as well.

We get a lot of regulars but plenty of new faces coming through as well.

I've got my eye on the new Mitsubishi Pajero, it's definitely going to be my next car.

Gordon Donnellan

IN A week or two I'll have been here for 25 years.

I started my mechanic's apprenticeship in 1978, at Fitzroy Motors in Fitzroy St.

I was there for four and a half years then took off to Townsville for nine years before returning to Warwick.

After that I came back to Warwick and started up here on the hill with Graeme Collins Mitsubishi.

I'm the workshop foreman, so I oversee all the work that goes on in the workshop.

I help out the technicians with any technical problems and offer a lot of advice.

We've got a great bunch people to work with here, we're all really good friends. and we get together to socialise outside of work on occasion.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick business warwick community warwick people

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Years of experience at Cassels

Years of experience at Cassels

Meet some of the Cassels Automotive team.

Council to auction abandoned cars on eBay

Council will auction abandoned cars.

THE Southern Downs Regional Council is holding an eBay auction

PHOTO GALLERY: Australia Day Awards 2017

The Australia Day Junior Citizen for 2017 is Ceilidh Bishop. Ceilidh is a talented young photographer and, at just 17 years of age, has already held an extremely successful art exhibition at the Warwick Art Gallery.

See all the winners here as well as people enjoying the festivities.

Heritage Weekend is good old fun

Allora Heritage Weekend.

THE 21st Allora Heritage Weekend is on this weekend

Local Partners

Two Warwick men doing great things in community

THE new year has begun with a changing of the guard at headspace Warwick.

Southern Downs camp spot set to expand

Popular Goomburra camping spot Janowen Camping and 4WD Park is set to expand following council approval.

Southern Downs camp spot set to expand

Strong nominations and plenty of chances for Allora Cup

Jockey Nozi Tomizawa, pictured winning this month at Ipswich, will ride in Warwick this Saturday in the Railway Hotel Allora Cup meeting at Allman Park.

See the fields and some of the tips for Allman Park on Saturday

Top barrel racers in Australia in Warwick this weekend

Warwick Rodeo 2013 barrel racing winner Wendy Caban will travel from Moree for this weekend's event.

Ten buckles to be presented at barrel racing at Warwick Showgrounds

Extra race for Allora Cup meeting on Saturday

Orchard (inside) wins the Class 2 Handicap for jockey Beau Appo at Allman Park on Warwick Credit Union Warwick Cup day in October. Racing is on again this Saturday.

Allora Cup race meeting has 57 starters

The Bold and the Beautiful stars heading down under

The Bold and the Beautiful stars heading down under

THE popular and long-running American soap will film several celebratory 30th anniversary episodes.

Legend trolls entire Triple J Hottest 100 with just 5 words

Triple j's Hottest 100

There are few things more divisive than the Triple J Httest 100

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

Surprise! Beyonce is in the Hottest 100.

Beyonce’s shock debut in countdown upsets listeners.

This could be the most gross film of all time

A scene from Flying Lotus' controversial movie debut, Kuso.

Kuso was so gross it sparked massive walkouts

REALITY TV: M'boro farmer 'weds' on Married at First Sight

Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough’s Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at their first Opera House gig

Cinema Heights - Inground Pool

11 Davis Place, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 1 $299,500

4 Bedrooms, ensuite and walk in robe off main * separate dining * kitchen family open plan * covered patio at back overlooking the fully fenced inground pool and...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Charming Home

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Walk to CBD

10/61 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $ 210,000

Investment opportunity!! Walk to work in the CBD from this Unit with an elevated aspect that captures the breezes. Freshly painted, new carpet, air conditioned...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 310,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units @...

Workers Cottage

9 Wantley Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $ 220,000

On 776 m fully fenced corner block only 3 blocks from the CBD, 3 bedroom timber home has large living area with ceiling fans and a wood heater. Eat in kitchen...

Close to TAFE

125 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 $225,000

Want to be close to TAFE? This is the place for you. Renovated 3 bedroom timber home, master has built ins, with large combined kitchen and dining room. Keep...

Family Home

135 Ogilvie Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Large 4 bedroom brick veneer home has built ins, 2 bathrooms, open plan living, remote 2 car lock up. Open Plan living has a good kitchen, electric appliances...

Exceptional Family Home. Just Move in and Enjoy!

7 Sandstone Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $469,000

Nestled in a quiet street, amid low maintenance landscaped gardens on a 1408m2 elevated block, this stylish family home captures pleasant mountain views.This...

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Enjoy views from every room

Architect-designed Yaroomba home takes advantage of coastal outlook

Auction days come to fore

SUNDAY SERVICE: The auction of the former Catholic school now a residential property at 3 Church St, Pomona, drew a good crowd and bidding.

Noosa auctions turn up the heat for summer

Enjoy a touch of the exotic

Luxury Noosa penthouse enjoys views, privacy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!