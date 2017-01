Police were on scene at the rodeo at Inglewood.

A YELARBON man was arrested for contravening a move-on direction and re-entering licensed premises at the New Year's Eve Rodeo at the Inglewood Showgrounds.

He will face Inglewood Magistrates Court on February 2.

Inglewood police said overall they were happy with behaviour at the rodeo.

"The security firm ran a tight ship,” the spokesman said.

"Police also issued a few liquor and public order infringement notices.”