Yellow water turns Warwick residents off

WATER discolouration issues have seen Warwick residents in their hundreds take to Facebook to try to find answers.

Residents took to social media complaining of yellow water from all corners of Warwick over the weekend.

Fear and concerns of using and drinking the water were widespread, but a council spokesperson took to social media on Sunday to allay resident's concerns, saying council had identified an issue.

The spokesperson said the problem was an aesthetic issue only and the water had been tested and was safe to consume.

Residents who are still concerned were advised to call council today on 1300 679 372.