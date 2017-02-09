YMCA Swimathon is back and the challenge is set

SWIM KING: Cr Neil Meiklejohn has signed up for the YMCA Swimathon and wants you to do the same.

THE YMCA Swimathon will be on again at WIRAC on Friday, March 3 and Sunday, March 5.

This year will see Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie take to the pool, along with councillor Neil Meiklejohn.

Both have set goals for the event and Cr Meiklejohn said both he and the mayor were pleased to support the objectives of the fundraising side of the swimathon.

"All funds raised locally will be spent locally," he said. "The funds will go towards supporting the access people living with a disability have to our swimming facilities."

Cr Meiklejohn said Cr Dobie will be participating in the celebrity/VIP component on Friday, March 3.

"The mayor will be doing laps around the Rapid River pool and has set herself a target of walking/running 5km around the Rapid River pool," he said.

"Don't forget, (Cr Doboe) was the Sydney Marathon winner in 1988."

Cr Meiklejohn, who was Warwick Swimming Club champion a "few" times, will also be doing a few laps on the celebrity day.

"But I've also set myself the goal to swim 200 laps (5km) during the Sunday session," he said.

"I've been in the pool training and have completed between 40 and 150 laps in recent training sessions, including 80 laps on Tuesday night.

WIRAC manager David Jordan said the YMCA Swimathon was a great opportunity to have a swim and some fun for a exceptional cause.

"Get a team together or register on your own," he said.

"Head to the YMCA Swimathon website to register and get people to sponsor your swim."

Last year, the YMCA Swimathon raised over $300,000 nationally.