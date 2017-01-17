Yoga a vital tool in the search for inner peace

INNER PEACE: Kate Collins runs KooYoga from her Grafton St home.

FOR Kate Collins, yoga is more about balance than business.

The mother of two runs KooYoga from her Grafton St home and encouraged anyone who needed a little time out to stretch their legsand try some new moves.

"I'm trying to find inner peace, just like anyone else,” she said.

"After the birth of my daughter, I suffered postnatal depression and I tried yoga and it just worked.

"I like the healing aspects of yoga.

"I've done two courses, one with a company in Bali.”

Kate runs six classes a week, offering flow, chair, vinyasa and rejuvenation yoga.

"Sometimes people come along and the ego gets in the way and they think they should be able to do things straight away,” she said.

"But it takes time and everyone should practise at their own pace.

"It's about teaching people to listen to their own bodies.”

The classes take place in the renovated, wood-floored studio in Kate's home.

"I can fit six people in the room but that's perfect for me,” she said.

"I can still be attentive to all people at the same time.”

For those who want a taste test of yoga, Kate offers a free class for Warwick residents.

"I am quite passionate about making yoga accessible and affordable for everyone, so I hold a free yoga class in the park on the first Sunday of every month,” she said.

"These events are really popular with the community and I get around 30-40 people who along.”

She said anyone who wanted to try one of her private classes should phone 0410 717 152.

"Some days I'll have two or three and other days they will be lining up out the door,” she said.