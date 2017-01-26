34°
News

You know you're an Aussie when...

Georja Ryan
| 26th Jan 2017 12:00 AM
If you're sporting a mullet like these guys, and love yourself a bonds chesty, you could be an Aussie...
If you're sporting a mullet like these guys, and love yourself a bonds chesty, you could be an Aussie...

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THIS Australia Day, it would be un-Australian not to reminisce on what makes us so unique.

So here we go...the good, the bad and the bloody ugly.

You know you're an Aussie when...

- Wearing your "good shoes” means pulling on your new thongs, not your favourite worn-to-shreds pluggas.

- Board-shorts and a singlet is totally appropriate attire for most occasions.

- Having a barbie is a weekly occurrence and it's got nothing to do with a child's toy.

- You're sweating the same amount at 8pm as you were at midday.

- Your nickname ends in "o” or "azza”. Yeah, we're talking to you Robbo, Davo, Dazza, Shazza and Gazza.

- You can understand Alf Stewart's lingo on Home and Away.

- You watch Home and Away.

- You say Straya instead of Australia.

- You know that "chuck a u-ey” is actually a carefully executed driving manoeuvre.

- As a child you swung from the Hills Hoist, and as a teenager it turned into a "goon of fortune” wheel.

- You go to the hardware store for a snag.

- When singing the Angels song Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again, some other words automatically follow, and it's accepted anywhere you go.

- You've had to use your shirt as a glove in summer because the steering wheel is too hot to hold.

- You own a Bonds chesty... in multiple colours.

- You find tipping a highly uncomfortable experience.

- Vegemite withdrawal is not a myth and you sneak a jar in your suitcase whenever you travel.

- You know someone with a Southern Cross tattoo, and may have one yourself.

- Your former Prime Minister is most famous for sculling a beer at the cricket

- A "ripsnorter night on the lines” is referring to a great night out fishing, not something illegal.

- You think this is a cracker of a giveaway: The ultimate fishing experience - a full-day fishing charter for you and a mate at the stunning Sunshine Coast, accommodation and transport included, worth more than $2500. And it could be yours.

To be in the running, cut out your entry form in every Wednesday and Saturday paper from this Saturday, January 28, to February 15 and attach two tokens, inside the paper every day from this Saturday to Friday, February 17, and send it to the address listed on the entry form.

One winner is guaranteed to win from our region, so enter as many times as you like!

We've also got a whopping $5000 BCF voucher up for grabs for one lucky winner across the ARM footprint. Just head HERE and fill in your details.

Plus, next Saturday (February 4), get a FREE packet of fishing lures with your paper by presenting a token (inside that day's paper) at a participating newsagent. The following Saturday (February 11) it's the same deal, but you'll get a FREE fishing ruler.

Told you it's a cracker!

All entries close on February 17 and winners of the ultimate fishing trip and the BCF voucher will be announced on February 25.

Head HERE for more information.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau on footy, life and that engagement to netball glamour Maria Tutaia.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

Could this be the end of the dreaded mobile blackspot?

Could this be the end of the dreaded mobile blackspot?

OPTUS customers from today will be able to defeat network black spots by seamlessly using wi-fi networks to make mobile phone calls and send text messages.

From printing to golfing and fishing

GONE GOLFING: Ed Kemp keeps pretty busy in retirement.

Ed Kemp spent 35 years at the Daily News

New spot for Warwick Reject Shop

THE Reject Shop has a new home.

Southern Downs councillor drives upgrades in new role

Southern Downs Councillor Marika McNichol (pictured with Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg) will lobby for the continued upgrade of the Mt Lindesay Hwy as she represents the council in a Key Stakeholders Group for improvements to the Legume to Woodenbong section of the road over the next three years.

Councillor represents region's road interests

Local Partners

What's on this Australia Day

PACK up the family, gather your friends and don't forget some sunscreen and hats for the plethora of Australia Day celebrations on the Southern Downs.

Good things cooking at Mt Gordon

PERFECT PEN: The Mt Gordon crew, (back) Raphael Ngariki, teacher Tanya Biar, Hugh Connel, (front) Izac Billsborough and Jet-Li Raupach.

THE students at Mt Gordon are about to learn the value of hard work.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Events you need to be at this week...

Chelsea Longney and Tina Ross are two of the starters in the barrel racing weekend at the Warwick Showgrounds on January 28-29.

Barrel racing, squash and plenty of teams sports this week

Galway Town in form in lead up to Allora Cup

IN FORM: Galway Town, pictured winning at Dalby, is rated a good chance for the Railway Hotel Allora Cup on Saturday.

Allora connection to starter in Saturday's Allora Cup

Who's going into the jungle this year?

Who's going into the jungle this year?

THE hosts' lips are sealed but that doesn't stop the rest of us from speculating about the new season of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

This could be the last Australia Day Hottest 100

Triple J have been supporting indigenous hip hop duo A.B. Original and their protest song January 26 , which is said to be polling strongly in the Hottest 100

Will tomorrow be the last time Hottest 100 is heard on January 26?

MOVIE REVIEW: Split is a mammoth acting task for McAvoy

James McAvoy in a scene from the movie Split.

Director M Night Shyamalan is back to his best in new thriller.

Aussies score big in Oscar nominations

Nicole Kidman has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in the Australian movie Lion.

AMY Adams, Joel Edgerton, Tom Hanks snubbed.

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

'Allo 'Allo! star Gorden Kaye has died

Gorden Kaye, pictured in Brisbane in 2007, found fame as a cafe owner Rene Artois in the iconic British television series ‘Allo ‘Allo!

ACTOR Gorden Kaye, from BBC comedy ‘Allo ‘Allo!, has died.

Lion roars to straight to No 1 at Aussie box office

Nicole Kidman, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

THE Australian-made movie a hit, while Rogue One nears record mark.

Cinema Heights - Inground Pool

11 Davis Place, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 1 $299,500

4 Bedrooms, ensuite and walk in robe off main * separate dining * kitchen family open plan * covered patio at back overlooking the fully fenced inground pool and...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Charming Home

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $249,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Walk to CBD

10/61 Guy Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $ 210,000

Investment opportunity!! Walk to work in the CBD from this Unit with an elevated aspect that captures the breezes. Freshly painted, new carpet, air conditioned...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 310,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units @...

Workers Cottage

9 Wantley Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 3 $ 220,000

On 776 m fully fenced corner block only 3 blocks from the CBD, 3 bedroom timber home has large living area with ceiling fans and a wood heater. Eat in kitchen...

Close to TAFE

125 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 $225,000

Want to be close to TAFE? This is the place for you. Renovated 3 bedroom timber home, master has built ins, with large combined kitchen and dining room. Keep...

Family Home

135 Ogilvie Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Large 4 bedroom brick veneer home has built ins, 2 bathrooms, open plan living, remote 2 car lock up. Open Plan living has a good kitchen, electric appliances...

Exceptional Family Home. Just Move in and Enjoy!

7 Sandstone Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $469,000

Nestled in a quiet street, amid low maintenance landscaped gardens on a 1408m2 elevated block, this stylish family home captures pleasant mountain views.This...

Accusers become accused in tenants from hell story

SPEAKING OUT: Scott Marsen says he doesn't want people to feel sorry for the couple who trashed his home.

Couple whose house was trashed accused of doing the same

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!