'You mongrel.'Drug-fuelled man stole from nanna, attacked girlfriend

A KILLARNEY man has avoided further jail, despite fleecing his grandmother of $10,000 and a vicious assault on his girlfriend that left her with serious facial injuries.

The father of two, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victim, pleaded guilty in Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday to 10 charges including fraud, assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and stealing.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey was quick to condemn the man's attack on his partner.

The man was just 2m from his girlfriend when he picked up a ceramic elephant and threw it with such force it broke her eye socket.

"Blokes that do this - like you - are gutless and cowards," he said.

"She doesn't deserve it, this kid bloody doesn't deserve it."

The woman required stitches to her face after the attack.

"You lay a hand on a woman, you're going to do bloody time," Mr Manthey said.

The Warwick magistrate also scolded the man for his willingness to steal from not only an elderly person, but a member of his own family.

"They work their life to save their bloody money, then blokes like you take their money," he said.

"It's low, it's bloody low.

"Hopefully she sees it again, but I wouldn't be holding out for her."

The man used his grandmother's credit cards to rack up a $10,418 bill.

The court heard he approached her in an attempt to pay back the funds, but she opted for the case to be dealt with by the courts.

"She's obviously pissed off," Mr Manthey said.

"He's a mongrel."

Defence lawyer Bonnie O'Brien explained the fraud had taken place during the man's "severe drug addiction".

"He's made significant attempts at rehabilitation to get off the drugs," she said.

The man had already spent 123 days in jail after being arrested for attacking his girlfriend, something Mr Manthey took into account with his sentencing.

"He's still young," Mr Manthey said.

"But I will not tolerate violence against women."

The father was sentenced to 18 months jail but he was released yesterday after his 123 days already served.