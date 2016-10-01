21°
You'll find them at the Warwick RSL Club

Jonno Colfs
| 1st Oct 2016 10:00 AM
POOL SHARKS: Jack Cavanagh, John Fogarty and Daneeka Attard brush up on the pool skills.
POOL SHARKS: Jack Cavanagh, John Fogarty and Daneeka Attard brush up on the pool skills.

A TASTE OF WARWICK - Warwick Memorial RSL Club

Jack Cavanagh

I'VE been working at the Warwick Memorial RSL Club for almost three years.

When I started I thought it would be a short-term job but I'm still here.

It's a really good place to work and I enjoy working in this industry.

I'm a duty manager so I am responsible for making sure everything runs smoothly and everyone is happy.

I tend to work the bar mainly but look after the pokies, TAB and Keno areas as well.

I enjoy the fact that there's never a dull moment in here, you see it all.

I do all sorts of hours but I quite enjoy being on for the Friday and Saturday night shifts. There's always a lot happening and it moves really quickly.

It's interesting to say the least.

You certainly meet a lot of characters in here, from all walks of life.

John Fogarty

I'M one of the cleaners and a maintenance man for the club.

I've been doing that here for about 15 years.

We look after any small repairs that need to be done and we're in charge of setting up for any functions as well.

On a busy weekend we might have three different functions on, and Christmas is always very busy with lots of parties at the club.

I start at 4am most days and go through until about noon or 1pm, depending what's on.

It's an early start and I live in Clifton so it's even earlier, but I like it.

I also own and run Clifton Ice, which entails supplying Cooks soft drinks and Bundaberg juices.

I've been married for 38 years with three kids and two grandchildren.

Daneeka Attard

I AM a waitress and bar staff member here at the Warwick RSL.

I've been here for about a year.

I finished school last year and took a gap/work year and I'll be heading off to the police academy in January.

I work a pretty full week, with morning, afternoon, evening shifts... whatever they need.

I love my work family. We get along really well and have a lot of fun.

I'm also one of the two head girls in the bistro so I supervise staff, serve customers and make sure that everything runs well.

I make a mean coffee too.

My social life is pretty non-existent because I work most Friday and Saturday nights, so my opportunities are limited, but this has definitely been my favourite job so far, mainly due to the people I work with.

Warwick Daily News
Take five with some of the team from the Warwick Memorial RSL Club.

