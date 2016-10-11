25°
Young eye takes top judging prize

Molly Glassey
| 11th Oct 2016 7:00 AM
YOUNG JUDGE: Kate-Elizabeth Worth is the third best junior sheep judge in Australia.
YOUNG JUDGE: Kate-Elizabeth Worth is the third best junior sheep judge in Australia. Molly Glassey

AT ONLY 17 years of age, Kate-Elizabeth Worth is one of the best sheep judges in the country.

The Scots PGC student returned last week from the National Meat Sheep Judging Championship with a third place medallion to add to her long list of achievements.

"I was a little bit nervous in the lead up to the competition,” Kate-Elizabeth admitted.

"But I've been doing it a while now, so I was more excited.”

Kate-Elizabeth represented Queensland at the national finals in Launceston, saying the competition was fierce given the high quality of junior judges on show.

"There were competitors aged between 15 and 25 years,” she said.

"So yes, I beat some 25-year-old competitors.”

The competition involved "judging while being judged”, according to the young place- getter.

"You are given a class of sheep,” Kate-Elizabeth explained.

"And you have to judge them and place them in the order you think is correct.

"And then you have to justify whey you put them in that order, so explain your decisions.”

Kate-Elizabeth won her regional competition then progressed to a state final in Adelaide which she took out as well.

"I just enjoy sheep judging heaps,” Kate-Elizabeth said.

"I've always been interested in sheep since I was young, and then I joined the team here at school.

"From there it just progressed into competing.”

Kate-Elizabeth has been a member of The Scots PGC Sheep Club since she was in Year 6.

Last year, she was a part of The Scots PGC College Sheep Club that returned from the 2015 Ekka with a swag of ribbons.

The college exhibited 13 of their stud Texel sheep - seven in open classes and six in inter-school classes - and returned with its best result to date.

"I've been doing a lot judging with school,” Kate-Elizabeth said.

"But for this competition, I was representing Queensland.”

The National Meat Sheep Judging Champion took time from Kate-Elizabeth's busy final year of high school.

However she said sheep judging was something the she hoped to continue into her adult life.

"I will definitely keep working with sheep,” she said.

"I'm actually going to schoolies in Cairns with some friends I've met through sheep.”

As for future endeavours, Ms Worth said she would like to start her own stud.

Before then, she has to prepare for her Year 12 formal which will take place on Saturday.

"My dress is currently getting taken in,” she laughed.

"And, if it doesn't get finished in time, I'll just be wearing my jeans and boots,” she said.

Warwick Daily News
