Young Southern Downs veteran looks back on service

MILITARY MAN: Tim Keogh has swapped working in the military for a life closer to his family.

WORKING with his mates every day was part of the reason Lance Corporal Tim Keogh loved being in the army.

But after two tours, the Warwick man has given it all up to be with his family.

Mr Keogh joined the ranks in 2007 at just 18 years old, and served for six months in East Timor the following year.

"Then I went to Afghanistan in 2010 for about eight months,” he said.

"I was part of a mentoring taskforce teaching the Afghan Army or ANA in Urozgan Province.

"We would go out on patrol in our assigned areas and take the ANA guys with us and teach them how to take control.

"We were also providing protection for the engineers who were doing reconstruction work on buildings and bridges.

"There were a few times we were in a sticky situation because there was a big IED threat over there, but I was confident in the guys around me.”

Mr Keogh said he enjoyed serving overseas despite being far from his family, but decided to leave the military after his son was born.

"I met a lot of good mates out of it and you get to work with your mates every day, so I do miss it and the mateship that goes with it,” Mr Keogh said.

"I wanted a family and it's not really a lifestyle you can sustain with kids so that was my reason to get out.

"(Remembrance Day) is a good time to remember all the boys who didn't come home with us, and for a lot of the older fellas, the world would be a much different place if they hadn't done what they did.

"I'll be working down in Brisbane on Friday so hopefully I'll be able to get to a service.”