Young Warwick father faces fight to walk again

Jonno Colfs
| 5th Oct 2016 6:19 PM
HORROR INJURY: A gofundme site has been set up to help the family of Scott Farrell, who was injured in a paramotor accident on Monday.

THERE are fears a young Warwick father may not walk again after a horrific paramotor crash left him with neck and back injuries.

Thirty-year-old Scott Farrell was at the PropFest paramotor weekend in the Lockyer Valley when he plummeted 4.5m to the ground.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and was later airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

During the crash, Mr Farrell suffered a shattered L2 in his lower back and fractured C2 vertebrae in his neck. Surgeons have inserted a rod either side of his spine from vertebrae L2 to L4.

Mr Farrell's fiancee Samantha Leach said she was trying to be strong for her partner, who was doing what he loved at the time of the accident.

"He has had surgery on his back and is having surgery on his neck,” she said. "It will be a long road to recovery.

"He may or may not walk again, we just have to take it one day at a time from here on in.”

Mr Farrell and Miss Leach have two children, Charlotte, 3, and Emmerson, 18 months.

A gofundme page has been set up to raise funds for the family.

Friend Gianna Blaxland started the crowdfunding account in support of her friends.

"I'm starting this gofundme page to try lessen the financial burden for Scott and Sam,” she said.

"If you can help in any way I'm sure it will be greatly appreciated.”

School friend and president of the Wicked Wings Flying Club Joe Colfs was at the event at the time of the crash and said nobody saw the crash occur.

"I got up and was packing up the tent when I saw a heap of flashing lights at the launch area,” he said.

"As far as we know he was taking off and got some turbulence.

"At four or five metres off the ground with the extra 25kg weight of the paramotor strapped to him, it's not good.

"We're all really hoping for the best outcome for Scott and if people can support him and his family, please do.”

At the time of print the gofundme page had already raised $3970, less than 24 hours after it was started.

The link to the gofundme page has also been shared 401 times.

The goal is to reach $10,000.

To donate and help Scott Farrell and his family, go to www.gofundme .com/2sjz6u4

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  accident, gofundme, paragliding, warwick

Warwick sports fans celebrate strong season with the third annual Cowboys Rugby League Rodeo event

