Young worker's job success story

GROWING CONFIDENCE: Warwick local Emily Bradshaw was able to find a job and build up her self-esteem with the help of BEST Employment.

FOR Warwick teen Emily Bradshaw, finding work in the Rose City has meant much more than just a job.

After a few months of searching, the 18-year-old turned to BEST Employment agency for help with finding work.

Within a week, Miss Bradshaw said the agents had found her a part-time position at Jackie Howe Motel.

Motel owner Carissa Roberts said Miss Bradshaw's confidence had grown enormously in the eight months since she was hired.

"It's always good for us to be able to offer locals work,” Mrs Roberts said.

"We're really happy with Emily - she works hard and we've seen her confidence grow 100% since she first started here.

"In the new year we're hoping to teach her how to answer phones and give her a little bit of extra responsibility.”

Miss Bradshaw said prior to starting at Jackie Howe, depression and shyness had made it difficult for her to wow employers.

"I had a hard time finding work because I can be shy and find it hard to socialise sometimes,” she said.

"Once I signed on with BEST they were really helpful and supportive.

"I didn't have too much clothing so they helped me find new clothes and just helped me out in whatever way I needed.

"I think my confidence has improved a lot since I started working here.

"It's meant that I've kept busy and I've been able to meet a lot of new people.

"The staff here are like a family and have helped me in any way they can.”

Miss Bradshaw said she had worked in motels before and enjoyed the fast-paced nature of the hospitality industry.

"Some people think working in a motel could be an easy job but it's flat out,” she said.

"I really like that about it though - you get to really push yourself if it's super busy and you need to work hard to ensure the rooms are clean on time and guests are comfortable and have everything they need.

"It's also great place to work because you get to meet so many different people and get to know their stories.

"Working here has helped me stay involved and somewhat social and has kept me busy.

"Before I came here I wasn't overly motivated but now I love being here and coming to work.

"It is tricky to find a job in Warwick but being motivated to work is a big part of finding and sticking to a job,” Miss Bradshaw said.