'You're kidding me': Warwick CWA on men joining womens association

WHAT A JOKE: Marg McNeil and Beatrice Hawkins said they felt allowing men to join the QCWA as supporter members was ridiculous.

"WE'RE the Country Women's Association; from the start we've been for women, by women.”

That was the response of Condamine Valley Warwick QCWA member Marg McNeil when the Daily News told her men were soon to join their ranks.

"You've got to be kidding me, why would men want to join the QCWA?,” she said.

Following a vote of 123 to 88 against at a meeting in Gladstone, the QCWA will accept men as supporter members with the hope of gaining greater financial support for the organisation. Branch member June Sawyer said the branch delegate had attended the conference to vote against the proposal.

"As supporter members men won't receive any information about coming to meetings and things

like that, so I just think what's the point?” Mrs Sawyer said.

"We're not allowed to join the Warwick Club or Tattersall's so why should they be allowed to join.”

Fellow members said although volunteer numbers were dwindling, they thought it was unfair to allow men to join.

What do you think?

Send us a letter to edit@warwickdailynews .com.au.