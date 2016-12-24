Zarraffas team take pride in their coffee

KEEN BEANS: Belle Ompoc, Em Brosnan, Mim Stevens and Jess Mundey, are some of the team at Zarraffas Warwick.

A TOUCH OF WARWICK - Zarraffas Warwick

Belle Ompoc

I'VE been working at Zarraffas since the store opened about six years ago.

Before that I worked at a Warwick service station for 10 years.

I am a barista here, which involves a lot of training to become.

It's a very particular process, that ensures the consistency of the product, so people keep coming back for the drinks they love exactly how they like them.

It's one big family here, Tracey is like our mum and Danielle is like a big sister to us all.

I like both coffee and tea depending on my mood.

I love the sweet coffees.

Em Brosnan

THIS was my first job and I've been here about four years.

I started while I was still in high school and I've just finished Year 12.

I used to work only a few hours a week but now I'm full time and are taking a gap year in 2017.

So I'll work here for the year and hopefully head off to uni to study nursing in 2018.

I do a lot of customer service, looking after the drive through and I have also started milk training, the first step of barista training.

I love the people I work with and the customers we get through, there are so many regulars and you get to know them all so well.

Mim Stevens

I STARTED work at Zarraffas in September 2016.

I love the friendships everyone has here, it's a tight knit group.

Prior to this I worked at the Chocolate Cottage in Highfields outside Toowoomba.

I made coffees there but have to do some pretty serious training here before I can do that.

I need to learn all the different coffees and the different textures of the milk.

When I am ready I can take the exam.

I'll be aiming to do that sometime next year.

Jess Mundey

I WAS working at a Big W in Brisbane before moving back to Warwick and getting a job here.

I've been here for about three years and am a supervisor and barista.

It takes a lot of time and training to become a barista.

One of the things we pride ourselves on is making the perfect cup of coffee time after time.

That's why it takes so long to train our baristas, we make sure it's done properly.

My favourite drink is the iced Americano.