Zooma Signs takes on old hand as new owner

SIGN OF THE TIMES: Carey Burt, the new owner of Zooma Signs outside the new premises in McEvoy St.

WELL-KNOWN Warwick signwriting business Zooma Signs has had a change of ownership and a change of scenery.

The business changed hands at the start of August when former owner Seth Jameson, son of founder Nelson McCosker, stepped aside to pursue a change of career.

Former long term employee Carey Burt decided to take on the business after about 20 minutes of deliberation.

"I had stopped in at Zooma to say hello to Seth and he asked me if I'd like to buy the business,” he said.

"He said he wanted someone with the right skills and the passion to take it on.

"My initial response was 'no way', but 20 minutes into the drive home my wife Nicole and I were already talking about our plans for the business. We started negotiations with Seth that evening.”

Mr Burt, a trade qualified signwriter joined the Zooma Signs staff in 2012, not long after Mr Jameson took over from his father.

"I worked through until February 2015 when I took a step back to spend a bit more time at home, before all of my children started school,” he said.

"Now the kids are all at school and the time felt right to take this on, so Nicole and I went for it.”

In early September, the Burts moved the business from its previous home in Alexandra Drive, to a facility at 1 McEvoy St.

"We moved so we could start afresh and make the business ours,” Mr Burt said.

"This new shed is perfect with much better access and heaps of parking for customers.

"The business model is exactly the same, I already know all of the customers and know the business inside out and know what people want.”

Mr Burt said his wife Nicole was responsible for bringing everything together.

"She made it all happen and we're looking forward to continuing the Zooma name and offering a certified tradesman for certified work.”