Zumba, twister and craft for kids

Mason Cullen and Hayleigh Penn made the most of the last holiday activities.

IN TRUE Rose City Shoppingworld style, the centre will be bustling with free entertainment for children over these school holidays.

Rose City Shoppingworld marketing manager Louise de Lissa said parents and kids alike could expect a wonderful balance of fun, physical games and quieter, craftier activities this year.

"We have two weeks of entertainment and we are partnering with WIRAC for the holiday activity program,” she said.

"We've got some activities like Twister and Zumba dancing and other physical games.

"There also the option for children to sit back and make pom poms, dream catchers, masks or play some board games.”

Every child who attends the holiday program will receive a voucher for a free swim at WIRAC and go into the draw to win a healthy lunch box hamper or a Razor Scooter.

"We've got a girl's and boy's scooter to give away,” Mrs de Lissa said.

"When children take part they will receive a name tag and go into the draw.”

The activities will take place outside of Woolworths, kicking off this Tuesday at 10.30am.

"It's all run by professional people from WIRAC so we're looking forward to lots of physical activity,” she said.

The activities wrap up at 1.30pm each day, and finish Friday September 30.