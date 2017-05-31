-2.5 degrees, freezing starts herald winter's arrival

Freezing temps and thick frost herald the last day of autumn 2017.

FINALLY, after weeks of speculation and checking weather forecasts, the first frosts of the season finally spread their icy tips across the Rose City yesterday.

This morning however, the cold stepped up to a whole other level.

Temperatures dipped below zero at 4am and stayed that way.

At 7am the temperature was a frigid -2.5 degrees, the coldest day of 2017 so far.

At 7.30am the temperature was still only -2 degrees,

With winter now just one sleep away, the temperatures are finally dropping to match the season.

Residents yesterday shivered through a cool 0.4 degrees at 5am and it barely crept forward by 7am to 0.7 degrees.

Stanthorpe residents know how to do winter and powered through temps of 2 degrees from 1am, dipping down to -0.02 at 7am.

To top it all off, a light frost also blanketed over the lower parts of Warwick before the sun came out for a top of 20 degrees at 3pm.

The cool mornings will be settling in for winter's arrival.

CHILLY BIN: It was so cold yesterday morning, the ice was on top of the Esky. Sent in by Des Sharp. Contributed

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster David Bernard said the region could expect more frosts in the coming days. "We've got a forecast minimum of two degrees again (today) and Thursday before the overnight temperature creeps up to five degrees on Friday," he said.

"The days will be nice and sunny and mostly clear with a top 20 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday."