1 in 3 Warwick mums smoke in the first 20 weeks of pregnancy

TEENAGE mothers from the Darling Downs are smoking while pregnant at the second highest rates in Queensland.

Almost one third of mothers under 20 still smoke in the first 20 weeks of their pregnancy, new national figures from the AIHW have found.

The AIHW's latest Australia's mothers and babies report found one in nine women nationally smoked at some time during their pregnancy in 2014, the latest figures available.

The study showed 18 per cent of mothers in Darling Downs smoked in the first 20 weeks of their pregnancy - the second highest incidence in the state.

Cancer Council Queensland spokesperson Katie Clift said smoking during pregnancy increased the risk of adverse health outcomes for both mothers and babies.

"While the number of mothers smoking during pregnancy nationally has declined in the past five years, the data still highlights concern for the health of Queensland mothers and babies," Ms Clift said.

All pregnant women in Queensland can receive specialised assistance with quitting through Hospital and Health Services and the Quitline.

Around 3700 Queenslanders die from a tobacco-related disease each year. Two out of every three smokers will die from their habit and tragically, and at least one Queenslander will die every week from second-hand smoke exposure - having never smoked a cigarette in their life.