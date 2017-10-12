10 best Netflix shows to watch on a rainy day

SNUGGLE UP: Wet weather in Warwick has given the perfect excuse to watch some great television.

SNUGGLE UP: Wet weather in Warwick has given the perfect excuse to watch some great television. Thinkstock

WARWICK is basking in some much-needed wet weather this week, which has put a spanner in the works of outdoor activities.

But there are still plenty of ways to say entertained indoors and a quick flick through Netflix will give you a buffet of shows to snack on while the rain sets in.

Here are a few top picks that are worth a look:

1. How to Get Away With Murder

A criminal defence lawyer and university professor Annalise Keating gets caught up in a twisted murder with five of her students.

A gripping story that jumps backwards and forwards in time, How to Get Away With Murder pushes you to put together the pieces and figure out how a seemingly straight-laced group got caught up in such a pickle.

With rain pelting outside in Warwick right now, it sets the perfect scene for a bit of a murder mystery.

2. Mad Men

Jump back to 1960s New York City and see how advertisements were made back in the day.

There's plenty of indoor smoking, infidelity and drinking before 10am to keep eyebrows raised.

It's won a plethora of awards including 14 Emmys and 5 Golden Globes, proving this entertaining little show backs up its awesome sets and costumes with stellar story lines.

3. Narcos

This addictive series follows the plight of Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar and the American police attempting to put a stop to his lucrative cocaine business.

Stories based on fact always grab attention a little differently to those completely imagined and this is no exception.

The undeniable intelligence and often sheer arrogance of Escobar will keep everyone shaking their head in disbelief.

4. Black Mirror

This dark, sci-fi series gives a new perspective on the ways technology impacts everyday lives in ways most people don't even notice.

Each episode follows a new story line, looking into the near future at the way great innovations and dark human instincts collide.

It really gets the mind thinking about the role of technology in society.

5. Arrested Development

Watch as a wealthy family comes to terms with losing everything after their father is sent to prison, relying on their son to hold the whole family together.

His job is made all the more difficult thanks to his eccentric, dysfunctional family.

Featuring Jason Bateman, Michael Cera and Portia de Rossi, this series has a star-studded cast that nails the hilarious twists and turns.

6. Happy Valley

Happy Valley follows a serious police sergeant, Catherine, as she leads a team of officers in West Yorkshire valley.

Before she knows it she's involved in a dark situation she never expected, as she pursues the man who assaulted her late daughter.

Crime stories are the bread and butter of Netflix, and this gem is no exception.

7. Stranger Things

If you binge-watched this series when it was first released then it's time to give it another whirl and if you haven't watched it, get on it!

A sci-fi thriller that is just the right amount of twisted, the mysterious disappearance of young boy Will will keep you scratching your head.

The child actors in this series really make it and we dare you not to watch it all in one sitting.

8. The People V O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Take a glimpse behind the scenes as O.J. Simpson's lawyers devise their strategy for his infamous murder trial.

It'll take you right back to the night it all began and move through the various stages of the legal process.

Tactfully addressing issues such as racism and misogyny, the series goes beyond just the trials and tribulations of the Simpson case.

9. A Series of Unfortunate Events

Whether you read these books as a child or not, this adaptation is worth getting around.

Following three orphans placed in the care of their quirky, eccentric uncle, the series is darkly hilarious.

Perfect for children and adults of all ages, these episodes will keep everyone entertained all day long.

10. Brooklyn Nine-Nine

When a giggle is needed, look no further than the dysfunctional officers at Brooklyn Police Station.

Following the plight of an immature but talented detective, Jake Peralta (played by Andy Samberg of Lonely Island fame), the team in Brooklyn Nine-Nine seem to get the job done despite their quirky ways.

It's a laugh a minute, making it a real pick-me-up on dreary rainy days.