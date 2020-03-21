10 books by Southern Downs authors you should read now

SICK of Netflix and boardgames as you try your best to help flatten the curve and self-isolate?

It’s easy to practice social distancing when you’re curled up with a good book but if you still want to help your community while doing so, here are some suggestions of Southern Downs reads that’ll make you fee right at home.

1) My Pop was a Kangaroo Anzac by Deborah Wheeler

NOW that ANZAC DAY services have been cancelled nationally, why not keep the history alive with this picture book, perfect for younger readers?

My Pop was a Kangaroo Anzac tells the story of Warwick author Deborah Wheeler’s grandfather as he grows up and becomes a part of the Kangaroo March, a recruitment march of more than 200 men who walked to Sydney to join the WWI effort.

Deborah Wheeler wrote a new kids book that tells the tale of her grandfather's time in World War I.

2) A Goddess for All Seasons by Sarah Turner

AFTER serving in the Australian navy, Warwick woman Sarah Turner was diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder, but through becoming an instructor in yoga and mindfulness, she was able find peace in life once again.

The relaxing read might just be the perfect cure for any coronavirus chaos you’re feeling right about now.

Navy veteran and Warwick mentor Sarah Turner.

3) Friendship Food by Felicity Philp

IF THE panic buying blues are getting to you, there’s no need to worry with Allora author Felicity Philp’s cookbook.

When Mrs Philp was diagnosed with the auto-immune disease Scleroderma in 2001, she was recommended a special diet by a natural healer which cut out gluten, dairy, yeast, eggs and refined sugar.

With 74 recipes, there’s sure to be something you can cook up to keep the family happy and healthy.

Friendship Food business partners, Felicity Philp and Kate Owen.

4) The Ottoman Motel by Christopher Currie

IF YOU’RE after something more set in fiction why not try this mystery read by one of Warwick’s literary talents.

Centred around a young boy’s search for his missing parents at a lake, based on our very own Leslie Dam, Christopher Currie’s novel was short-listed for the 2007 Vogel awards and reached international fame.

Deborah Barlow receives a personally signed copy of the Ottoman Motel from author Christopher Currie.

5) Nine Lives by Magaret Skett

WHEN bombs dropped on Hiroshima on her fourth birthday, Allora author Margaret Skett knew she’d be in for an interesting life.

Her memoir Nine Lives follows the move from England to Australia and her many travels across the globe to countries such as Timbuktu, Jerusalem, Karachi, Beirut, Peru, Istanbul and more, and is the perfect read for anyone who just had to cancel their holidays.

For more information or a copy, contact Ms Skett at moskett@bigpond.com.

AROUND THE WORLD IN 74 YEARS: Margaret Skett has captured her globetrotting journey for readers to enjoy.

6) Flat Out- Far Out by Libby Bloomfield

ANOTHER one to keep the kids out of your hair, Goomburra author Libby Bloomfield used her experience in the country to create this engaging picture book.

Focusing on Max the jack russell as he travels from a quiet life in a Brisbane caravan park to a dinosaur dig at Winton, it is great for child aged 2—8.

7) Tracy’s Fury by Dee Slater

IF CORONAVIRUS has left you in a doom and gloom mood, try your hand at this gut-wrenching look at Cyclone Tracey.

Warwick author Dee Slater spent 40 years compiling her first-hand version of the events that happened on that fateful Christmas night in 1974.

Dee Slater with Tracy's Fury.

8) The Carrisbrook Trilogy by Fleur Lind

IT WOULDN'T be a complete list without Warwick Daily contributor, Fleur Lind.

Her three part series follow the lives and antics of a group of residents and staff in Carrisbrook, an aged care facility, after they stumble upon a time machine.

ACROSS THE TASMAN: Author Fleur Lind moved from New Zealand to Warwick after she and her husband Kevin fell in love with the town during a trip to Jumpers and Jazz.

9) Twilight of the Never Never. by Charles Shann

FOR those dreaming of acres of outback self-isolation, Warwick author Charles Shann may have the book for you.

Before retiring, Mr Shann lived on legendary outback cattle properties including Brunette Downs and Maryvale, and roamed around stations the size of Denmark.

After 20 years of research, Mr Shann’s book, Twilight of the Never Never, is a comprehensive look at the ways things once were.

Charles Shann with his book, Twilight of the Never Never.

10) In a Class of Their Own by John Telfer

WHILE schools are yet to be affected by coronavirus, that doesn’t mean you can’t have your own slice of Scots PGC at home.

In a Class of Their Own, by Warwick historian John Telfer, focuses on the friendship of 10 Scots boys who were inseparable for over 70 years after graduating.

To purchase the book, contact Scots PGC College on 4666 9811.