10 commercial opportunities available in Warwick right now

SOME exciting business opportunities are up for the taking in Warwick right now.

Whether you're searching for the perfect business opportunity or franchise or perhaps looking for that right location to kickstart your business dreams, then take a look at a few of the options available.

1: 9 Alexandra Drive, Warwick, Qld 4370

IT'S not every day you'll find a block quite like this one in Warwick.

This high exposure site boasts one of the most prominent locations in Warwick.

With a huge frontage right on the New England Hwy as it heads through Warwick, the site would easily suit a wide range of developments.

All the utilities are available and the site has been zoned as a specialised centre.

Offered for genuine sale with an asking price of $490,000.

A rarely found and highly visibly location

These commercial opportunities are available in Warwick right now. Contributed

2: 13-19 Project Street, Warwick, Qld 4370

Looking to upscale?

This could be the block you've been after - an outstanding opportunity to purchase an established industrial property in the Warwick Industrial Estate.

With two titles up for grabs totalling more than 10,000sqm, with buildings erected in the early 2000s.

Zoned for industry and currently utilised as a heavy vehicle sales and service establishment the property also features air-conditioned offices, reception, staff facilities and showroom.

As well as that, there is a enormous workshop space, the property is fully secured and includes a wash bay, oodles of storage space and an extensive hardstand, which is currently used as a display area.

Contact agent for more details.

These commercial opportunities are available in Warwick right now. Contributed

3: 54-56 Albion Street, Warwick, Qld 4370

THIS historic Warwick gem has been on the market for a while, just waiting for the right vision to take it into the future.

The old Warwick Fire Station sits on a large parcel of land covering three titles with frontage to Albion Street and situated on the fringe of the Warwick CBD.

The huge CBD block totals 4202sqm and is currently zoned for mixed use.

With prime frontage on Albion St, the main thoroughfare through Warwick, the site is exposed to 13,000 vehicles every day.

The site is advertised as being suitable for various potential uses such as large format retail, motel site or other tourism ventures and if required, there is a residence located at the rear on Frank Avenue suitable for renting while development approval is being processed.

Contact agent

These commercial opportunities are available in Warwick right now. Contributed

4: Restaurant for sale

Situated next to Subway on the corner of Albion and Fitzroy Sts, this exciting opportunity is all set up and ready to go.

Located at Shop 2/40 Albion Street, Warwick QLD 4370, the asking price is $30,000 negotiable.

The new owners will take on a fully set up restaurant and kitchen with a full liquor license, with enough seating to fit 75 guests.

The restaurant would be suitable for any type of cuisine and sits in a busy complex surrounded by other food vendors.

To make the offer even more attractive, rent, lease and price are all negotiable.

For more information contact Amar 0488 704 040 or check it out here.

These commercial opportunities are available in Warwick right now. Contributed

5: Take on the Coffee Club

A popular Warwick business on a busy highway is yours for the taking.

The Coffee Club in Warwick is an established cafe/restaurant with liquor licence and loyal customers.

There is potential for owner/operator to increase sales and profits in this highly- visible location, taking on a business that has been a big-name brand in Australia.

This opportunity would include full training and ongoing franchisor support.

Enquire now to find out more call Mick Craig on 0417 778 587 or email mick@franchisebrokers.com.au

6: Get into Rose City Shoppingworld

WITH the development of the refurbished shopping centre nearing a conclusion, a position exists to become part of it.

Well-known brand Healthy Habits are planning to open a store and are looking for the right franchisee.

Get all the marketing support you need to make your new venture successful, including in store promotions and a digital marketing strategy as well as assistance with developing and implementing local area marketing plans and

All training is provided and focuses on making you business ready ensuring that by the end of the program you have an understanding of Healthy Habits and the retail hospitality industry.

No previous experience in the health or food industry is required.

Find out more.

7: Another Rose City opportunity

Stellarossa Espresso Cafe is coming to Warwick and needs a franchisee.

You'll have access to a fast growing brand, extensive training, ongoing support, business development & low franchise fees.

The ad states a prime location has already been negotiated.

Find out more here.

8: Bucking Bull coming to Warwick

Yet another opportunity exists for the right person to gain a foothold in the busy Rose City Shoppingworld.

Bucking Bull is expanding and coming to Warwick.

Join the Roast Experts in the food court in Warwick's Rose City Shoppingworld.

For all the info click here.

These commercial opportunities are available in Warwick right now. Contributed

9: Want to own a classic Warwick pub?

A Warwick freehold hotel is looking for the right buyer.

The Stockyard Hotel is on the corner of Percy and Lyons St and the price has been reduced by motivated retiring vendors.

This single-storey, single bar operation is a regulars pub, is currently turning over $10,500 per week and this figure is increasing.

The hotel sits on a good sized block and the current owners were planning on adding motel rooms to capitalise on this.

There is a huge upside for a motivated, hands-on operator! Most of the work has been done so grab the glasses and start pouring drinks.

If you've never owned a pub before then this is the one for you to jump into.

Make your mark in Warwick, but hurry, at this price, it won't last long.

Listed at $450,000 - check it out here.

These commercial opportunities are available in Warwick right now. Contributed

10: Two CBD shops up for grabs

This doesn't happen everyday - not one but two adjoining shops right in the heart of Palmerin St are up for sale.

At 64 - 66 Palmerin St, the properties would be ideal for boutique retail or commercial businesses.

The property is on two titles and can be sold individually or combined into one sale

The property at 64 Palmerin Street is currently occupied by a retail fashion store and sits on 255sqm.

The asking price is $315,000 + GST (if applicable).

Right next door at 66 Palmerin Street, the shop is currently occupied by a florist and has a large 40sqm shed on the property.

It's going at $325,000and you can find out all the details for both properties here.