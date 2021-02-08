10+ developments changing the face of Warwick

DEVELOPMENTS: From schools to tourism facilities to servos, here's all the Warwick business news you need to know.

According to Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi, investors are “knocking on our door” to build in the region and an influx of Warwick construction could be proof.

With a variety of council, commercial and educational sites on the way, we’ve listed 10 of the biggest projects to look out for that will shape 2021 and beyond.

$4 MILLION GALLERY UPGRADE

A massive Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery upgrade will get underway this year after a contentious council vote.

Narrowly voted in this January, the $4 million improvement would see a significant build-out on the northern and eastern sides of the existing gallery and the eastern side of the existing library.

It would also comprise of additional space for education and workshops, staff, storage and gallery.

The go-ahead was a long time in the making for SRAG volunteers whose first push to improve safety hazards and display their full $4 million collection was rejected in 2019.

WARWICK HIGH REVAMP

Massive plans for a more than $5.8 million Warwick High upgrade have officially kickstarted.

A $82,500 project to provide equitable access to the amenities at the campus was already completed by the first day of school.

Now, students are eagerly waiting on the arrival of a $5.8 million multipurpose hall.

Warwick State High School is one in a bundle of schools slated to benefit from $1 billion in funding as part of the Palaszczuk government’s Great Schools, Great Future education policy.

SERVICE STATION AND FAST FOOD OUTLET

Albion St will welcome another servo as construction kickstarts on this 2021 project.

Developers V and K Business Holdings’ original application for a 2304 sqm complex at the corner of Albion and Percy Sts was approved by SDRC on June 27, 2019.

The facility will have six petrol bowsers and 15 parking spaces, with the fast food restaurant to provide both drive-through and outdoor dining facilities.

Three pre-existing homes on the corner block were removed to make way for the new site.

$3.98M MARYVALE PARKLAND

The Maryvale community is embarking on their own major development.

Plans to kickstart progress on the highly-anticipated railway reserve revamp include a small community building, significant road upgrades, a railway playground and a pathway for cyclists and pedestrians.

Maryvale Progress president Dennis Wood said the development would help the community become more “viable.”

At the stage, no money is allocated in the 2020/21 SDRC budget toward the project but future funding may help launch the project by the end of the year.

MULTI-LEVEL EAST REVAMPS

A $1.7 million restoration of the National School Building at Warwick East has begun.

The project to rectify the integrity of the heritage-listed building is expected to be finished by Term 3. It complements a $6.7 million two-storey learning centre, which is also being constructed in the aftermath of a 2019 fire that destroyed a main building at the historic school.

The new facilities, which include classrooms, an administration block, staffrooms, computer labs, amenities and an undercover area, are expected to be completed by Term 2.

NEW GLENNIE HEIGHTS CHURCH

A residential property will turn into a new place of worship for one local church community.

Southern Downs Regional Council approved the development in December, which will see the existing 51—53 Hawker Rd home converted into a worship hall.

The application was placed by Warwick Gospel Hall Trust No. 2, a Plymouth Brethren Christian Church organisation.

The organisation was formerly known as the Exclusive Brethren.

Construction will involve revamping the current building into a 116sq m hall, as well as providing 11 carpark spaces on site and a new driveway, accessible from the southeast corner.

It is estimated between 55 and 100 people will attend services.

NEW WARWICK LUXURY CAMPING HOTSPOT

A proposed luxury camping hotspot is hoping to bring an “eco-tourism” boom to Leslie Dam this year.

The Washpool Rd site is expected to contain 12 individual “glamping” sites, comprising four each of standard queen, deluxe queen, and king-sized cabins.

The lodged application stated the resort’s eco-tourism focus stemmed from its connection to Warwick’s indigenous heritage and the Gidhabal people.

If approved, the camping spot would be developed in two stages with four sites to start in 2021 and the remaining eight glamping sites, food kiosk, and a laundry facility to be added in 2022.

ST MARY’S SERVO PLANS

Warwick has lost one of its most iconic landmarks with the ongoing demolition of the St Mary’s tennis courts.

The removal will make way for a controversial 3151sq m Mobil service station in the space.

The decision was initially deferred by Southern Downs councillors due to a dispute, but later approved in an almost unanimous council decision after the developer revised road safety factors.

An expeted opening date has not yet been revealed.

DORMS TURNED INTO MODERN CLASSROOMS

Warwick Christian College will undergo a new look this year, as it turns its unused boarding dormitory into six new classrooms.

According to an approved October application, the three-storey building will replace existing demountable buildings.

The revamp would include new classrooms, staffroom, amenities, cleaner’s closet, and lift.

It is expected second-floor works will continue this year, while first-floor works will begin in 2022.

The 72-bed girls dorm building was originally built in 1982 as part of the pre-existing Slade School.

DRAGWAY IMPROVEMENTS

$1.9 million in federal funding will see Morgan Park’s Dragway extended to the national standard ¼ mile.

The announcement came in December, with club president Chris Loy mentioning a hugely-requested burnout pad may also be included.

Mr Loy said local contractors would man the project, with hopes to reopen the facility in August.