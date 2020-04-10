10+ jobs available in Warwick right now

JOBS JOBS JOBS: It’s a tough time for the region, but there’s still quite a few positions up for grabs across Warwick.

WARWICK has several jobs up for grabs right now.

The coronavirus pandemic has undeniably created a tougher than usual job market, but there is still a number of positions being advertised with local businesses.

With most of the community having to remain housebound over the Easter break, it could be worth using some spare time to get a cover letter and resume sorted and applying for anything on the below list that seems like it would be a good fit for you.

1. John Dee

One of Warwick’s largest employers, John Dee Quality Beef is currently advertising a total of ten positions across their meat processing factory.

Some of these career opportunities include skilled meat processing, trade, engineering, and labouring positions.

To apply for one of these positions, download and complete the application forms attached to the “Careers” page of the John Dee website.

Once completed, the files should be emailed to employment@johndee.com.au or faxed to (07) 4660 2297.

2. Clinical Nurse

Darling Downs Health is looking to fill two Clinical Nurse vacancies in the Hanlon Ward at the Warwick Hospital.

Duties will include: providing support to Registered, Enrolled Nurses, and Assistants in Nursing; remaining competent and calm under pressure while providing compassionate care to patients; and work with the Nurse Unit Manager to effectively manage the quality portfolio and supportive activities to achieve care standards.

Prior experience, especially in a management capacity, is essential.

For full details of the position and to apply, follow this link.

3. Retail Assistant

Aldi Warwick is currently looking for a motivated retail assistant to join their team.

The applicant should thrive in a fast-paced team environment, be willing to go above and beyond for their customers, and have a consistently positive and hardworking attitude.

Prior experience in a fast-paced retail environment will be viewed favourably, but is not essential.

Responsibilities will include maintaining and replenishing stock, operating manual pallet moving equipment, merchandising stock, serving and assisting customers, and operating a till and calculating change.

The position would be on a part-time basis, but flexibility and a willingness to do shift work up to five days a week is a must.

Interested applicants can apply online here.

Applications close April 30, 2020.

4. Head Chef/Chef

The Horse & Jockey Hotel Motel in Warwick is looking to fill full-time Head Chef and Chef positions.

Applicants for either position should be experienced, with a minimum of three years’ experience and a relevant trade qualification.

Other desirable skills include experience maintaining food and wage costs, ordering and stock control experience, creating and producing high-quality dishes, possessing a good working knowledge of current culinary trends, and having a positive attitude.

The role’s duties include food quality control, menu development, food and wage costing, support and training of junior members, working closely with hotel management, catering for functions, and stock control.

If you think you would be a good fit for either of these positions, forward your resume and cover letter to melt@mdtavern.com.au

5. School Guidance Counsellor

The Diocese of Toowoomba Catholic Schools is currently advertising for a school guidance counsellor to work across Warwick schools.

The position will be part-time on a fixed-term contract, starting April 20, 2020 and finishing December 4, 2020.

The role will be based at St Mary’s Primary School in Warwick, with counselling services to also be provided to Warwick’s Assumption College.

The “ideal candidate” will have a tertiary qualification in Psychology or Guidance Counselling, along with a minimum of five years’ experience in a similar role.

Other favourable characteristics include effective relationship-building skills, advanced interpersonal and communication skills, and a commitment to the values and ethos of the Catholic faith.

An application should include a two-page statement addressing the Role Description, a resume, two referees and their contacts, along with the Suitability Declaration and Employment Collection Notice.

All necessary forms can be found within the original job ad, linked here.

Applications should be submitted via Seek, but candidates are advised to contact Michael Thomason via Mike.Thomason@twb.catholic.edu.au for more information.

Applications close April 17, 2020.

6. Car Sales Representative

Cassels Automotive in Warwick is looking for a Honda Sales Experience Representative to join their team.

The applicant should be enthusiastic, eager to achieve results, and willing to deliver outstanding sales customer service to both Honda customers and those across Cassels Automotive’s other five brands.

Interested candidates should send their resume and cover letter to david.cassels@casselsauto.com.au

Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

7. Disability Support Worker

Blue Care is currently searching for a Disability Support Worker to work with those supported by the NDIS within the Warwick community.

The role will be on a casual basis, and duties will include: completing day-to-day household and/or personal tasks; daily exercise and leisure activities; and support through medical appointments.

Applicants should have the following qualifications: Certificate III in Disability Support; current First Aid and CPR Certificates (or a willingness to obtain them); confidence with smart phones and technology; an open Queensland driver’s licence and roadworthy registered vehicle; and a certificate of completion for the NDIS Worker Orientation Module.

Applicants should also currently hold or be willing to obtain a positive notice from Disability Services (Yellow Card) and Working with Children Check (Blue Card) prior to employment.

Other favourable characteristics include being an active member of the local community and a passion and demonstrated capacity of caring for others across all vulnerable or community groups.

Applications should be submitted here.

8. Automotive Technicians

CSM Service Bodies in Warwick is searching for Automotive Electricians, Mechanics, and Welders and Fabricators.

Applicants for any of these positions should have a minimum of five years’ experience in a similar role, a relevant trade qualification, and a high level of technical ability and knowledge.

Other favourable characteristics include strong interpersonal and communication skills, ability to work within set time frames, the ability to work well in a team, and a high level of safety awareness.

If this sounds like a good fit, apply through this link.