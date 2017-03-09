12 jobs available in Warwick right now

Job seekers read the job advertisements on large boards at the Ipswich Showgrounds where the Australian Government Jobs and Skills Expo was held today (140613). Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

LOOKING for work?

Right across Warwick today, there is wide range of positions available for the right applicant, cast your eyes over these options and get applying.

1. Weighbridge/Office Attendant

Hutchison Quarries P/L are seeking applications for the position of a full time Weighbridge/Office Attendant at their Pink Gum Lane site, 10kms from Warwick.

Weighbridge and quarrying experience is not necessary but will be an advantage for this position.

Hours of employment are: Monday - Thursday 7am to 5pm and Friday 7am to 4pm.

This role requires applicants to be computer proficient.

Applications to be emailed to admin@hutchisonquarries.com.au by 5pm Friday, March 17.

Please contact 07 4661 1722 for further information regarding this position.

2. Registered Nurse

Applications are sought from suitably qualified and motivated Registered Nurses to fulfil a casual or part time night duty position within our organisation.

Akooramak has 100 residential aged care places including residential respite and dementia specific care, provides a full range of home care services, and is a fully accredited service.

Application kits are available from Akooramak.

Telephone 07 4661 4100 or email admin@akooramak.org.au

Applications should be submitted as soon as possible.

3. Cleaner

Percy's Fruit are seeking applications for a cleaning position.

hours are Thursdays from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm and Sundays from 11.30 am to 6.30 pm.

This part time job would be an ideal 2nd job for the right applicant.

Interested parties can contact Percy's Fruit on Facebook for more information.

4. Carpet/Vinyl Layer

Choices Flooring Warwick are seeking an experienced residential carpet and vinyl layer required.

Great team environment and wages to match experience: third-year apprentices are welcome to apply.

We have a super team around us and are seeking an exceptional layer to add their experience and know how to our team.

Phone Daniel Kuhn on 0457770009 or email admin.warwick@choicesflooring.com.au

5. Maintenance Officer

The Churches of Christ community care team are looking for a dedicated, experienced and highly organised professional who will ensure ongoing optimum maintenance of lawn, garden and home environments for community care clients.

The right applicant will have:

Demonstrated experience in a handyman/maintenance role;

Certificate II in Landscaping/Horticulture desirable, not essential;

Applied knowledge of Workplace Health & Safety requirements, or ability to acquire same within one month of employment;

Basic computer skills, including the ability to use Outlook, Word, Excel and demonstrated experience using technology;

Experience working within community services desirable;

A current driver's licence with the ability to obtain a national police check.

For further information, please contact Marianne Angel on 0447 085 501.

6. Food processing machine operators

Food Processing Machine Operators x 6 are wanted for casual on-call & ongoing roles based in Warwick across all shifts - day, afternoon & night shifts.



These individuals should have proven food processing machine operating and factory work experience.

Job available on Seek.com.au

7. Assistant manager

Warwick's Hungry Jacks restaurant is seeking an assistant manager.

Reporting to the Restaurant Manager, the right applicant will play a key role in all restaurant operations.

With a clear focus on best practise, the applicant will lead the continuous development of crew members, whilst maximising the growth and profitability of the business.

The right applicant should have:

Retail or Hospitality leadership experience preferable

Experience delivering exceptional customer service

Exceptional organisational & time management skills

Strong verbal & written communication skills

Proven ability to adapt and learn quickly

8. Homelessness Program Co-ordinator

St Vincent Du Paul in Warwick is seeking a Homelessness Program Co-ordinator.

This is a senior position responsible for providing a high standard of service to the operations of the Warwick hostel for homeless.

The hostel provides crisis accommodation, support and the opportunity to address aspects of their lives which contribute to their homelessness.

If you would like to view the position description please visit the website: www.vinnies.org.au.

9. Electronic Field Service technician

Warwick weather systems specialists Environdata Weather Stations are seeking an installation & service technician to join their rapidly expanding service unit.

This role will include:

Liaise directly with customers

Installation and service of professional weather recording systems at customer sites

Provision of technical support to customers both onsite and remotely

In-house electronics production and testing

Job available on Seek.com.au

10. Early Childhood Primary Teacher

The School of Total Education are looking for a teacher for a composite Prep/Year 1 class on a full time basis, preferably starting this term.

You can call SOTE on 07 4661 2666 or email admin@sote.qld.edu.au

11. Cabinet Maker

Qualified Cabinet Maker needed ASAP!!



Joinpro are a commercial joinery company in Warwick looking for another qualified cabinet maker to join their ever-growing team.

A car licence is required as applicant will be required for installations from time to time.



As a qualified cabinet maker the role will be to assist in the manufacturing of commercial joinery ensuring high quality production at all times.



Successful candidates will possess the following skills:



- Considerable cabinet making experience

- Ability to read and follow plans

- An eye for detail and quality workmanship

- An ability to work well with others

- Experience with supervising apprentices and junior team members

Job available on Seek.com.au

12. Funeral Consultant

Warwick Funerals has a position vacant for a full time funeral consultant.

Details can be found at this link;

http://www.burstows.com.au/about-us/employment-opportunities/funeral-arrangement-consultant.aspx