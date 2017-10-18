10 most successful animated movies

SEARCHING: The character Dory, voiced by Ellen Degeneres, in a scene from the movie Finding Dory. Supplied by Disney.

THERE'S nothing quite like snuggling up in front of a clever animated movie that makes you giggle like no other.

With gags for young and old, as well as a sneaky ability to tug pretty hard on the heartstrings, they're the perfect go-to no matter what mood you're in.

For the next two weeks readers of the Daily News can get a stellar animated movie for just $2.60 with a copy of the newspaper, so it's the perfect time to look back on the movies that have made the most impact (and money) on viewers over the years.

10. Shrek 2

Formidable trio Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona return for the second instalment of Shrek, where Shrek meets Fiona's royal family for the first time.

The pair are clearly shocked to discover Shrek and Fiona are ogres, leading to a hilarious chain of events involving potions, a Puss in Boots and of course Prince Charming.

Grossing a total of $919,838,758 worldwide, Shrek 2 stood up to the high bar set by its original.

9. Finding Nemo

Finding Nemo is an adorable tale of a clown fish who gets separated from his father and a forgetful fishy friend named Dory who attempts to help the pair reunite.

Making friends with turtles and sharks along the way makes for a grand tale of adventure.

Finding Nemo delighted audiences and made a total of $940,335,536 worldwide.

8. The Lion King

Long before The Lion King became an incredible stage show, it was reigning supreme as one of the best animated movies of all time.

The story of Simba and his coming of age as a lion, The Lion King is tragic at times but ultimately delivers great messages about family, friendship and staying true to yourself.

Grossing a total of $968,483,777 worldwide, it has stood the test of time.

7. Despicable Me 2

There's lovable human Gru and a million minions, what's not to like about Despicable Me 2?

This instalment follows Gru as he adjusts to family life and attempts to live honestly in a jam business, but ends up being recruited to an investigation into the theft of a laboratory and its research.

The movie grossed $970,761,885, just edging it above The Lion King in money made worldwide.

6. Zootopia

The first bunny officer has been recruited to join the police force in Zootopia and she has to prove herself with a tricky mysterious case.

With only 48 hours to do it, she has to work with a con artist fox to crack it wide open.

The first movie on the list to nudge over the one billion mark, Zootopia grossed $1,023,784,195 worldwide.

5. Despicable Me 3

Following on from the previous instalment, Gru has been fired after failing to take down the latest baddie threatening humanity.

Gru is thrust into an identity crisis and is reunited with a long-lost twin brother.

Grossing $1,027,026,725, the Despicable Me franchise were the movies that just kept giving.

4. Finding Dory

Joining forces with Nemo and Marlin once more, Dory embarks on a journey to find her family.

She finds herself at the Marine Life Institute, where new friends are made and clever animation runs rampant.

The sequel to Finding Nemo raked in $1,028,570,889 globally.

3. Toy Story 3

Andy is preparing to depart for college in the third instalment in the Toy Story franchise, with his loyal toys relegated to a day care centre.

Getting up to mischief again, Buzz, Woody and the rest of the gang plan a great escape.

The most successful Toy Story movie, it grossed $1,066,969,703.

2. Minions

Three minions set out on a grand adventure from Antarctica in Minions, striving to find a brand new boss.

When they do, they find themselves responsible for saving all minions from mass annihilation.

This movie earned $1,159,398,397 at the box office, not quite enough to pip the top spot.

1. Frozen

When Queen Elsa accidently uses her secret power to turn her kingdom to ice, she embarks on a period of self-inflicted exile.

It's up to her sister Anna to find her and stop the eternal winter.

Topping the list with a total of $1,287,000,000 grossed annually, Frozen is officially the most successful animated movie of all time.