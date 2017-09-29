10 things to do in the Southern Downs this weekend

HORSE EVENT: The Inglewood Quarries CIC International One-day Event will be taking place this weekend.

HORSE EVENT: The Inglewood Quarries CIC International One-day Event will be taking place this weekend. Gerard Walsh

1. Working walk

TAKE a step back in time and enjoy a Working Bullock team display this weekend.

Rohan the Bullocky will conduct his traditional work in the woods, with a billy tea in the bush taking place as well.

A free farm tour will follow where participants will be introduced to rare breeds of farm animals.

Bookings are essential, so call 46661273 if you would like to reserve a spot.

WHEN:

Tomorrow, 2pm

WHERE: Gleneden Family Farm and Bullock Team,

375 North Branch Rd, Maryvale

COST:

Adults $25, School age $12.50

2. International horse event

THE Inglewood Quarries CIC International One-day Event will be held at the Warwick Horse Trials Club facility at Morgan Park this weekend.

Dressage and showjumping will be tomorrow with all cross country on Sunday.

The club would like the help of any prospective volunteers. No experience required with information from Andrea Osborne on 0407641709 or email andreaos@bigpond.net.au

WHEN:

Tomorrow from 9am and Sunday from 9am

WHERE:

Warwick Horse Trials, last gate on road inside Morgan Park

COST:

Free to watch

3. Warwick parkrun

THE Warwick parkrun is on each Saturday with the starting point downhill from the Warwick Rugby Union Clubhouse at Queens Park.

Runners and walkers are asked to assemble at 6.50am for a 7am start.

The course is both sides of the Condamine River over two 2.5km laps.

WHEN:

Each Saturday, 7am

WHERE:

Queens Park area

COST:

Free, just print barcode off website for recording purposes

4. Bull sale

ASCOT Cattle is holding its annual spring Angus and Charolais sale.

On the day there will be 66 Angus, 52 Polled Charolais on offer.

Ascot Cattle achieved a new Queensland record average and top price for Angus bulls at the sale last year, demonstrating the quality of the stock up for grabs.

WHEN:

Today, 1pm

WHERE:

North Toolburra, 1123 Warwick-Allora Rd, Warwick

COST:

Free to attend, bring money to buy

5. Pedal and picnic

EMBARK on a leisurely bicycle ride from Stanthorpe to Mountview Wines.

The ride will wind through country roads, before ending with an exclusive wine tasting at the winery.

Participants will also enjoy a picnic of local produce.

WHEN:

Tomorrow, 11am-3.30pm

WHERE:

Starts from Stanthorpe Information Centre, ride or take a vehicle back

COST:

$80 per person, book by 5pm today via granitebeltbicycles.com.au.

6. Porsche sprints

SMOOTH operators will be whizzing around Morgan Park this weekend, with drivers from the Queensland Porsche Club in town.

The cars will be taking part in sprints at the raceway in what is sure to be an impressive display.

WHEN:

Tomorrow, from 7.30am

WHERE:

Morgan Park Raceway, Old Stanthorpe Rd, Warwick

COST:

Free

7. NRL grand final

THE North Queensland Cowboys and Melbourne Storm will be battling it out in the NRL grand final this weekend.

A number of venues around Warwick will be showing the match but of course watching it from the comfort of home could also be a reasonable option.

Pull up a chair and grab a drink before settling in to watch the match.

WHEN:

Sunday, 7pm

WHERE:

A number of venues are playing the match around town, including The Malt House, The Criterion Hotel and Horse and Jockey Hotel Motel.

COST:

Free to enter venues

8. Take a drive

HAVE you tried embarking on some of the remarkable scenic drives around Warwick?

Like the Sprint Route to Leyburn or the Settler's Route through Yangan and out to Killarney?

Just got to get in the car and go for it.

And maybe stop for a drink and a feed somewhere along the way.

WHEN:

All weekend

WHERE:

Wherever you like

COST:

Just your fuel

9. Tee off any time

THE Warwick Golf Club is always open for social players.

Registrations are at the pro shop from 8am any day except Saturday when bookings can be made from 7am.

Competitions are also played each Saturday with social days on some Sundays.

WHERE:

Warwick Golf Club

WHEN:

Any day

COST:

$30 for 18 holes for non- members and $20 for nine holes. Members pay a $2 water levy for each round they play.

10. Spot of tea

THE Grafton Rose Bed and Breakfast hosts a Devonshire tea on Sundays.

What better way to spend a weekend than relaxing and enjoying the beautiful surrounds of a historic residence? Gluten-free options are available.

Phone 46670151 to book.

WHEN:

Sunday from 10am-noon

WHERE:

Grafton Rose Bed and Breakfast, 134 Grafton St

COST:

$12