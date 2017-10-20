10 things to do this weekend around Warwick

Rodeo disco

A RODEO-themed disco will light up Leslie Park tonight.

Year 9 students and below are invited to get into the rodeo spirit, don the Akubra and have a ball.

There will be face painting, balloon twirling, a sausage sizzle and drinks at the venue.

Blue light discos are a great way for your kids to socialise in a warm and friendly environment.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at drop-off and pick-up.

WHEN:

Tonight, 6-8.30pm

WHERE:

Leslie Park

COST:

$5

Stanthorpe Cup

IF YOU fancy a drive and are in the spring racing mood, take a short trip to Armstrong Park in Stanthorpe for their annual picnic meeting.

The five-race program starts at 1.30pm, with the feature race set to jump at 3.45pm.

More than $800 in vouchers for fashions on the field is up for grabs, and enjoy live music from 5.30pm.

Stanthorpe only has one meeting a year, so don't miss out on this opportunity.

WHEN:

Tomorrow, gates open at 10.30am

WHERE:

Armstrong Park, Stanthorpe

COST:

$20

Community fete

ST PATRICK'S Parish Allora is hosting a fete today which promises to be fun for the whole family.

There are plenty of attractions for the kids, including an animal nursery, face painting, a jumping castle and glow products.

Live music starts at 5.30pm with the Twidale Sisters, with a school performance from 6pm.

WHEN:

This evening, 5-10pm

WHERE:

St Patrick's Parish Allora church grounds

COST:

Free

Double dribble

WARWICK will host a double-header of basketball action tomorrow, as the Warwick Wildcats look to continue their impressive start to the season.

The Women's and Reserve Grade teams will take to the floor, against the might of the University of Southern Queensland.

Their opponents have a number of experienced players, so they'll need supporters in full voice to get them over the line.

WHEN:

Tomorrow, 5pm

WHERE:

WIRAC basketball court

COST:

Free

Endurance event

THE Warwick Aero Modellers will hold an endurance event at Morgan Park on Sunday.

Trophies will be on offer for the event, combining skill and stamina to remain in the air for the hour period.

It also serves as a fundraiser for the RFDS.

WHEN:

Sunday, 10.30am

WHERE:

Morgan Park

COST:

Free

Howzat

CRICKETERS in our region have had a rough start to the season with weather, but they're keen and willing to go this weekend.

With two games held in the heart of the town at Slade Park, and a game in Allora, there is no better way to enjoy a day out.

WHEN:

Tomorrow at 12.30pm, Sunday at 10.30am

WHERE:

Slade Park

COST:

Free

Rig goals

WITH the warmer months fast approaching, now is the time to get that summer bod intact.

There's no better way to start a weekend than a run at Queens Park.

The Warwick Parkrun operates every Saturday, and is open to people of all fitness levels.

Dogs on a lead are also welcome.

Participants can complete the 5km course at their own pace.

WHEN:

Tomorrow, 7am

WHERE:

Condamine River at Queens Park

COST:

Free

Time for tea

THE Grafton Rose Bed and Breakfast host a Devonshire tea on Sundays.

What better way to spend a weekend than relaxing and enjoying the beautiful surrounds of a historic residence.

Gluten-free options are also available.

Phone 46670151 to book.

WHEN:

Sunday, 10am-noon

WHERE:

Grafton Rose Bed and Breakfast, 134 Grafton St

COST:

$12

Explore Warwick

HAVE you tried embarking on some of the remarkable scenic drives around Warwick?

Like the Sprint Route to Leyburn or the Settler's Route through Yangan and out to Killarney?

All you have to do is get in the car and go for it.

Why not stop for a drink and a feed somewhere along the way?

WHEN:

All weekend

WHERE:

Wherever you like

COST:

Just your fuel

Hit like the pros

THEY say you can never have a bad day when you're on the golf course.

The Warwick Golf Club is always open for social players.

Registrations are at the pro shop from 8am any day, except on Saturday when bookings can be made from 7am.

Competitions are also played each Saturday with social days on some Sundays.

WHEN:

Warwick Golf Club

WHERE:

Any day

COST:

$30 for 18 holes for non-members and $20 for nine holes.

Members pay a $2 water levy for each round they play.