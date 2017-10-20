27°
News

10 things to do this weekend around Warwick

The Stanthorpe Cup takes centre stage tomorrow.
The Stanthorpe Cup takes centre stage tomorrow. Sean Teuma

Rodeo disco

A RODEO-themed disco will light up Leslie Park tonight.

Year 9 students and below are invited to get into the rodeo spirit, don the Akubra and have a ball.

There will be face painting, balloon twirling, a sausage sizzle and drinks at the venue.

Blue light discos are a great way for your kids to socialise in a warm and friendly environment.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at drop-off and pick-up.

 

WHEN:

Tonight, 6-8.30pm

 

WHERE:

Leslie Park

 

COST:

$5

Stanthorpe Cup

IF YOU fancy a drive and are in the spring racing mood, take a short trip to Armstrong Park in Stanthorpe for their annual picnic meeting.

The five-race program starts at 1.30pm, with the feature race set to jump at 3.45pm.

More than $800 in vouchers for fashions on the field is up for grabs, and enjoy live music from 5.30pm.

Stanthorpe only has one meeting a year, so don't miss out on this opportunity.

 

WHEN:

Tomorrow, gates open at 10.30am

 

WHERE:

Armstrong Park, Stanthorpe

 

COST:

$20

Community fete

ST PATRICK'S Parish Allora is hosting a fete today which promises to be fun for the whole family.

There are plenty of attractions for the kids, including an animal nursery, face painting, a jumping castle and glow products.

Live music starts at 5.30pm with the Twidale Sisters, with a school performance from 6pm.

 

WHEN:

This evening, 5-10pm

 

WHERE:

St Patrick's Parish Allora church grounds

 

COST:

Free

Double dribble

WARWICK will host a double-header of basketball action tomorrow, as the Warwick Wildcats look to continue their impressive start to the season.

The Women's and Reserve Grade teams will take to the floor, against the might of the University of Southern Queensland.

Their opponents have a number of experienced players, so they'll need supporters in full voice to get them over the line.

 

WHEN:

Tomorrow, 5pm

 

WHERE:

WIRAC basketball court

 

COST:

Free

Endurance event

THE Warwick Aero Modellers will hold an endurance event at Morgan Park on Sunday.

Trophies will be on offer for the event, combining skill and stamina to remain in the air for the hour period.

It also serves as a fundraiser for the RFDS.

 

WHEN:

Sunday, 10.30am

 

WHERE:

Morgan Park

 

COST:

Free

Howzat

CRICKETERS in our region have had a rough start to the season with weather, but they're keen and willing to go this weekend.

With two games held in the heart of the town at Slade Park, and a game in Allora, there is no better way to enjoy a day out.

 

WHEN:

Tomorrow at 12.30pm, Sunday at 10.30am

 

WHERE:

Slade Park

 

COST:

Free

Rig goals

WITH the warmer months fast approaching, now is the time to get that summer bod intact.

There's no better way to start a weekend than a run at Queens Park.

The Warwick Parkrun operates every Saturday, and is open to people of all fitness levels.

Dogs on a lead are also welcome.

Participants can complete the 5km course at their own pace.

 

WHEN:

Tomorrow, 7am

 

WHERE:

Condamine River at Queens Park

 

COST:

Free

Time for tea

THE Grafton Rose Bed and Breakfast host a Devonshire tea on Sundays.

What better way to spend a weekend than relaxing and enjoying the beautiful surrounds of a historic residence.

Gluten-free options are also available.

Phone 46670151 to book.

 

WHEN:

Sunday, 10am-noon

 

WHERE:

Grafton Rose Bed and Breakfast, 134 Grafton St

 

COST:

$12

Explore Warwick

HAVE you tried embarking on some of the remarkable scenic drives around Warwick?

Like the Sprint Route to Leyburn or the Settler's Route through Yangan and out to Killarney?

All you have to do is get in the car and go for it.

Why not stop for a drink and a feed somewhere along the way?

 

WHEN:

All weekend

 

WHERE:

Wherever you like

 

COST:

Just your fuel

Hit like the pros

THEY say you can never have a bad day when you're on the golf course.

The Warwick Golf Club is always open for social players.

Registrations are at the pro shop from 8am any day, except on Saturday when bookings can be made from 7am.

Competitions are also played each Saturday with social days on some Sundays.

 

WHEN:

Warwick Golf Club

 

WHERE:

Any day

 

COST:

$30 for 18 holes for non-members and $20 for nine holes.

Members pay a $2 water levy for each round they play.

Topics:  blue light disco golf parkrun stanthorpe cup warwick rodeo whatson wirac

Warwick Daily News
Small business is tough, but Warwick optimistic

Small business is tough, but Warwick optimistic

THOUSANDS of jobs lost in regional retail sector, but not all bad news for Warwick say industry experts.

Coffee and catch-up proves lucrative business

As social hotspots, cafes are lucrative business even in a saturated market.

Warwick a booming market for cafes

Soft poached egging for PM

PRIME EGGING: A re-enactment was staged for the Centenary of Federation in 2001, as will be done at the Southern Downs Steam Railway this coming November.

FLSAHBACK FRIDAY: Memories of the egging and our WNBL star.

Mum weds at city hospital 14 hours after baby birth

DOUBLE BLESSING: Stacey Reeves (holding baby Layla) and Mark Reeves (holding Cleo)were married at Toowoomba Hospital with older siblings Shayleigh and Jasper Mooreon hand to witness the happy event.

Hospital perfect venue for mum's wedding after safe baby delivery

Local Partners