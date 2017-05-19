10 things to do this weekend on the Southern Downs

Pentath-run

IF you want to watch Warwick's keenest runners and visitors from around the state go through the paces, make sure you get in early and find a good spot to watch all the action.

It's all free to watch and you can cheer along your family members and mates.

Program

Saturday, May 20, 6.30am

YMCA Half Marathon 21.1km - Warwick to Yangan

Saturday, May 20, 11.30am

Warwick Credit Union X Country - 4.6km - Allora Golf Course

Saturday, May 20, 2.30pm

Darling Downs Hotel 5km Road Race - Out and back from hotel on Sandy Creek Rd

Saturday, 5.30pm

Pentath-run dinner at Warwick Christian College

Sunday, May 21, 6.45am

Nike Robina Ascent - Killarney to Queen Mary Falls 10km

Sunday, May 21 11am

Voyage Fitness 1500m Warwick CBD, start near band rotunda

Musical fun

GET to the Town Hall tonight and tomorrow for Scots PGC's version of Grease the Musical.

Head along and watch as Danny and Sandy battle with their reputations and come to terms with their feelings for each other.

Secure your tickets at trybooking.com/book/ event?eid=277870

Clare Cartmill can tell you more, - just phone 46669811 or email clare.cartmill@scotsp gc.com.au

WHERE: Warwick Town Hall

WHEN: Tonight and tomorrow, 7pm

COST: Adults $20, kids $10.

Seasonal Markets

HEAD into the Warwick Art Gallery tomorrow from 8am for the freshest of local produce and wares.

The markets have quickly become a must-do for market lovers and will surely bring in the crowds again this weekend.

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery courtyard

WHEN: From 8am to midday

COST: Free to browse

Charity sale

PICK up a bargain at a charity sale tomorrow morning.

All items are just $1 and proceeds will go toward helping the Christian Victory Centre drop-in service to help support those in need around Warwick.

For more information, phone Thelma on 0401 149 917.

WHEN: Tomorrow, from 7am

WHERE: 14 Albert St

COST: Items all $1

Farmers' Market

THE Yangan Farmers' Market is on again this weekend at the School of Arts in Yangan.

Enjoy a Sunday drive out to the town and grab some of the the freshest local produce and great bargains in a lovely country market setting.

WHERE: Yangan School of Arts

WHEN: Sunday, 8am-noon

COST: Free

NRL stars at reunion

THE premiership-winning teams from Collegians Dragons in 1967 will get together from 1pm tomorrow at the Warwick Cowboys Clubhouse for a 50-year reunion.

Retired Broncos prop Shane Webcke will be guest speaker at the reunion, which has attracted past players from as far as North Queensland and Sydney.

One past player attending is current Brisbane Broncos coach Wayne Bennett, the U18s captain in 1967. Anyone interested in rugby league welcome.

Bookings 46612410, 0427495816 or at the door on the day.

WHERE: Warwick Cowboys Clubhouse

WHEN: Tomorrow, 1pm on

COST: $25 includes food

Super sprints on

MORGAN Park Raceway will light up this weekend with round 1 of the Queensland Motor Racing Championships.

More than 100 drivers will be in action from all over south- east Queensland.

It will be the fourth full weekend race meeting at Morgan Park since the main 3km track was resealed.

WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway

WHEN: Tomorrow and Sunday

COST: Free for spectators

SPRINTS: Brian Dunn races. DigitalRealismPty Ltd

Spot of tea

THE Grafton Rose Bed and Breakfast hosts a Devonshire tea on Sundays. Relax and enjoy the beautiful surrounds of a historic residence? Gluten-free available. Phone 4667 0151 to book.

WHEN: Sunday from 10am-noon

WHERE: Grafton Rose Bed and Breakfast, 134 Grafton St

COST: $12

Relax and hit a few

ANYONE with the slightest interest in golf can turn up at the Warwick Golf Club any day to hit off for a round.

There are different charges for nine and 18 holes and all ages are welcome to have a swing.

Bookings from 8am each day at the pro shop or information from the shop on 46613664.

Games are covered by membership fee, but a $2 water levy is required

WHEN: Any day

WHERE: Warwick Golf Club, Hawker Rd

COST: $20 for nine holes and $30 for 18 holes for non-members.

Take a drive

WITH all the gorgeous country around, maybe it's time to jump in the car and take a drive out to Yangan, Tannymorel and Killarney.

Head up to Queen Mary Falls and feed the birds at the kiosk, or head out to Allora and admire the countryside.

WHEN: Any day

WHERE: Wherever you choose

COST: Free