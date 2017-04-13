24°
10 things to do this weekend

13th Apr 2017 7:46 AM
The Pontiac Nationals were in Warwick in 2011 and are back this year at Easter.
The Pontiac Nationals were in Warwick in 2011 and are back this year at Easter.

1. Pontiac Nationals in town for Easter

THE Pontiac Feature Car Show is being held in Victoria Park on Wallace St from 10am-1pm on Saturday.

There is no spectator entry fee and up to 140 Pontiacs and many more from other classic car marques will be at the park as part of the Pontiac Nationals.

A Pontiac Parade will be held at Morgan Park Raceway on Sunday at 10am followed by the Pontiac Challenge driving events, a bit of racing.

Spectator admission is $10 per carload, gates open at 9am to see the Pontiacs on display and in action on the track at Morgan Park.

The 100-Pontiac parade will be led by a Monkeemobile, KITT and Bandit, the first time this is known to have happened anywhere in the world.

2. Race in to Allman Park

HEAD on out to the Warwick Turf Club and enjoy an action-packed race day on Easter Monday.

Seven races are scheduled for the TAB meeting at Allman Park, with 86 nominations received.

There is fun for the whole family with an Easter Egg hunt for the kids, as well as bar, hot food and bookmakers on site.

Admission to the event is free and gates are set to open at 11am.

For more information, go to warwickturfclub.org.au or phone 46611023.

Champagne Tales, ridden by Tiffani Brooker edges out Croupier to win the PSP Video Class 4 Handicap at the Warwick Turf Club&#39;s Boxing Day races. Photo Jayden Brown / Warwick Daily News
Champagne Tales, ridden by Tiffani Brooker edges out Croupier to win the PSP Video Class 4 Handicap at the Warwick Turf Club's Boxing Day races.

3. Rock on at holiday swap

POP in to the Easter Rock Swap at Warwick Showgrounds tomorrow to Sunday, 8am-5pm (2.30pm Sunday). For $5 entry (kids free), check out exhibits from gemstones to vintage finds.

Jeff SMith of Brunswick Heads had his opals on show at the Rock Swap. Photo Georja Ryan / Warwick Daily News
Jeff SMith of Brunswick Heads had his opals on show at the Rock Swap.

4. Have a lazy Sunday afternoon

IF YOU feel like doing not much at all over the Easter long weekend, maybe a Lazy Sunday Afternoon is exactly what you're looking for.

This event is taking place at Mountview Winery at Mount Stirling Rd, Glen Aplin on Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

The event is a fundraiser for Snowflakes in Stanthorpe and live music will be provided by Speak Easy and the Graniteers.

Tickets are $20 and guests can expect some great wine, food and entertainment.

Bookings can be made by phoning 0419707779.

5. Get stuck into free parkrun

EASTER won't change the regular Warwick parkrun at 7am Saturday at Queens Park.

You can walk, run, push a pram or walk the dog, it doesn't matter. Just turn up for two laps of a 2.5km course and it's free.

Photo:
Photo:

6. All aboard for Easter trip

THE Southern Downs Steam Railway is holding two return heritage train trips between Warwick and Hendon this Sunday.

Jump aboard the vintage diesel locomotive DH45 at 10am or 2pm departing from the Warwick rail precinct.

Tickets are just $25 per person.

Bookings are essential for this day trip. PayPal is available.

For more information about the railway or to make a booking, go to southerndownssteam railway.com.au or phone 0476307988

Steven Kasper also of the Southern Downs Steam train heading off to Inglewood.
Steven Kasper also of the Southern Downs Steam train heading off to Inglewood.

7. Head to Killarney for polocrosse

THE South East Zone's 2017 polocrosse season will move to Killarney this weekend.

The Gold Coast's annual carnival will be at the Killarney grounds.

Australia will play a Queensland team in two men's and two women's games on Saturday as a forerunner to the April 20-23 Carroll Truck Sales International Series in Warwick.

The Gold Coast carnival will start at 8am on Saturday and Sunday. There will be a Saturday night function.

Admission is $25 for the weekend or $12 a day for spectators. Under 16 free.

John Franklin carrying the ball for Gold Coast Polocrosse Club in a game against Tansey - Photo by Craig Wilson (Wilo&#39;s Photos).
John Franklin carrying the ball for Gold Coast Polocrosse Club in a game against Tansey.

8. Enjoy an Easter lunch

HEAD along to the Criterion Hotel for a feed for the Easter long weekend.

The hotel is offering free lunch and dinner for children on Saturday.

For Easter Sunday and Monday the pub will be open 11am-4pm with $8.90 counter lunches specials available from 12-2pm.

For more, phone 46611042.

9. Have an Easter egg hunt

HIDE chocolate eggs all over the place.

Listen to squeals and see smiles on their face.

If the kids are a bit older, then make up some clues.

Put them up trees, hide them in shoes.

Make the kids get out and work for their sweets.

Each clue deciphered means more chocolate treats.

Add some fun to your Easter the kids will enjoy.

Make your Easter eggcellent for every girl and boy.

Perhaps as you enjoy easter eggs and hotcross buns pause for thought and remember the meaning of easter.
Perhaps as you enjoy easter eggs and hotcross buns pause for thought and remember the meaning of easter.

10. Easter fun at vintage event

IF YOU'RE looking for something a little further afield, why not check out Highfields Pioneer Village Easter Vintage Festival.

From Saturday to Monday you can check out displays such as blacksmithing, woodworkers, spinners and weavers.

For more information, go to eastervintagefestival.com

