10 tips to help students get through exams

Students have been hitting the books as they undertake final exams. Warren Lynam

EXAM time can make it feel like students have the weight of the world on their shoulders.

From parental expectations through to worrying about university, exam period can be a stressful one for students.

Here are 10 tips to help students cope with the exam period:

1. Get some fresh air

Whether you're kicking the footy with mates, having a swim or enjoying some sun at the park; having a study break outdoors can help to rejuvinate the mind and help the brain focus when it is time to study.

2. Dot point notes

Setting out notes is a necessity, but to try and make things as easy as possible, look to set out short, concise dot points for essential information. This can help to reduce study time, and is helpful for that cram before bed or on the morning of your exam.

3. Get your preparation organised

There are bound to be notes lying around and post-it slips hidden away. Make a plan to compile all notes and have them ready to go.

4. Use old exams for practise

Going through old exams and timing yourself is a great way to reduce the stress that can take place on exam day.

5. Plan your day

Setting out a plan and sticking to it greatly helps in making sure you complete what needs to be done. Whether that is exercise, work or study, write it in your diary.

6. Keep in contact with family and friends

Exam time can make you want to shrivel up into a ball and avoid outside contact. Don't give in to that. Loved ones can help you through, and keep your mind positive.

7. Write a list of achievements

Whether your achievements for the day are a metre or mile long, document them. Use it as motivation for the next day.

8. Watch some television

We're not saying to go on a Netflix binge, but an hour or two to break up the grind and stress of a day can help.

9. Eat well

There's a reason why breakfast is considered one of the most important meals of the day. It helps the body and mind to function, and gives you energy. Don't skip it.

10. Stay hydrated

Doctors don't tell us to drink water to have their voices be heard, they do it because it is vital. Staying hydrated, especially on those warmer days, is vital to performance.