10 Warwick jobs you could score now without experience

JOBS: A position is going as a farmhand in Berat. Picture: Istock

FARMHAND

A Berat piggery is looking for someone physically capable of performing repetitive manual labour and outdoor work

Hours are Monday to Friday 7am to 4pm with the flexibility of some weekend work.

To apply, click here.

APPRENTICE BUTCHER

R and P Bell Butchers are seeking a self-motivated first year apprentice butcher to join their team for an immediate start.

The opportunity is ideal for a school leaver or a mature-aged person.

Desirable qualities include the ability to listen and take instruction from an experienced team of qualified butcher and present yourself neatly and professionally.

Apply via rpbell3@bigpond.com or phone 0407611737 for more information.

JUNIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICER

Jarrah Publishing Pty Ltd is seeking a junior administration officer who is enthusiastic and motivated.

This is a permanent part-time position for 4+ days per week

The right candidate will have exceptional organisational and communication skills.

Applications close at 10.00am Monday November 2.

To apply, click here.

FINAL TRIM GRADER DRIVER

West Talgai Feedlot is looking for safe final trim grader driver.

Must be able to use GPS, and possess a manual car licence as a minimum.

Apply via rachel@sadida.com.au or here.

COLES TEAM MEMBER

The Warwick store is looking from someone who can provide great customer experience with enthusiasm, energy and pace.

An ideal candidate will be available to work flexible hours across our trading days, including early mornings, evenings and weekends.

To apply, click here.

FARM SUPPLIES SALES CADETS

Elders is looking for keep applicants who want to get a foot in the door and build a career in Rural Services.

A 12 month cadetship includes the pathways to roles such as in-store sales, management, on road sales, livestock production advisers or sales agronomists

The perfect candidate has effective communication and interpersonal skill, and flexibility and the ability to relocate.

Applications close October 30.

To apply, click here.

VINEGAR MAKER

Stanthorpe business Australian Vinegar is looking for someone with a love of maths and IT to grow in this role.

The perfect candidate has a love of science though not necessarily a degree, a strong attention to detail and the ability to lead by example.

Visit www.australianvinegar.com to learn more.

To apply, click here.

HOSPITALITY STAFF

Staff of all skill sets can apply, with restaurant supervisors, floor staff and bar staff all up for grabs.

A successful applicant would be reliable and wanting to progress their career, and have energy, creativity, and wit.

To apply, click here.

BAR ATTENDANT / BOTTLE SHOP ATTENDANT / BISTRO SERVICE

O’Shea Royal Hotel is offering up several jobs at its Goondiwindi establishment.

On the job training will be provided for all job roles but applicants must have excellent personal presentation and be able to converse effectively.

You must also be available to work days, nights and weekends.

To apply, email bar@oshearoyal.com or click here.

EARLY CHILDHOOD TEACHER

This one is for those studying or recently graduated with a Bachelor of Early Childhood Education but mightn’t have any experience yet.

Busy Bees Warwick is looking for art, science and technology, mathematics and music teachers.

To apply, click here.