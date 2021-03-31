10 ways to keep kids entertained this Easter break in Warwick

EASTER TIME: Have fun for the whole family this Easter break. Photo Meghan Kidd / CQ News

The April schools holidays are upon us once again and for those already tired parents, the question of how to best spend them is at the front of their minds.

Luckily the Warwick Daily News has the answer!

Here are 10 fun activities your kids can enjoy this Easter break:

MEET THE EASTER BUNNY

Celebrate with a special meet and greet with the Easter bunny himself.

Hop on down to Rose City Shoppingworld for the encounter and receive a free Easter craft activity.

WHEN: April 1 and April 3

WHERE: Rose City Shoppingworld

COST: Free

EASTER STREET FOOD

Tasty tapas, live music and more.

Bring in the Easter break with street food and family, courtesy of Queensland College of Wine Tourism.

Bookings are essential via 4685 5050 or Kim.Gallaway@usq.edu.au

WHEN: April 1, 4pm

WHERE: ﻿Queensland College of Wine Tourism, 22 Caves Rd

COST: Free

LIFT THE COUNTRY SPIRIT CONCERT

Superstars like Shannon Noll, top 20 hitmakers The Buckleys and more will taking over our Southern region this weekend.

As part of the Tenterfield Autumn Festival, the country concert is the ideal chance to celebrate the holiday.

Get your tickets here

WHEN: April 3, 3pm-10pm

WHERE: Tenterfield Showgrounds

COST: Presale tickets are $20 for adults, $30 on the night and free for kids 17 and under

EASTER KIDS CLUB

Easter is a great time to visit the newly renovated Granite Belt Christmas Farm and indulge in chocolate and ice cream.

The annual kids club is also running, jam-packed of Easter activities and an Easter Egg hunt.

No bookings required.

WHEN: April 3, 9–11am

WHERE: Granite Belt Christmas Farm, 321 Aerodrome Rd

COST: Free

EASTER EGG AND SPOON RACE

Join the annual Easter egg and spoon race, held before the usual Warwick parkrun.

Warwick Parkrun is held each Saturday on both sides of the Condamine River through Queens Park and St Mark’s Oval.

It is two laps of a 2.5km course and is open to runners, walkers or supporters leading the dog.

WHEN: April 3, 7am

WHERE: Queens Park

COST: Free barcode via parkrun.com.au

LIBRARY FUN

Head to the Southern Downs libraries for Alice In Wonderland themed festivities.

Activities include a Lego Masters, treasures hunts, adventures in croquet and more.

Bookings essential via 4661 0342.

WHEN: April 13 and 14, 9am

WHERE: Warwick Town Hall

COST: Free

THE GRAPE ESCAPE

Explore the Granite Belt with this exciting scavenger hunt, show and shine and more.

The family day out is a major fundraiser for Stanthorpe Little Theatre’s renovations.



Tickets available here.

WHEN: April 11, 7.30am — 2pm

WHERE: Stanthorpe Little Theatre, 20 Connor St

COST: $20 per vehicle

MIXED MEDIA PORTRAIT

Those aged between 12-25 are invited to this vibrant event at Warwick Art Gallery over the break.

Create a contemporary mixed media portrait using paint, collage and recycled materials in this hands-on workshop with local artist Sue Hamlet.

Suitable for beginners and all materials are provided.

Register here.

For more information, contact Anna-Selina via 07 4661 1999

WHEN: April 15, 9am-12:30pm

WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery

COST: Free

CRYSTALLINE WORKSHOP

An introductory one day workshop into the world of crystalline glazes by potter Robert Cullen.

A hands-on practical course that will equip you with the skills to decorate your pots with crystals.

WHEN: Warwick Potter’s Association

WHERE: April 17, 9am-4pm

COST: $50 for club members

RANCH SORTING

Entries are now open for the RSNCA affiliated Ranch Sorting in Warwick.

There will be Buckles for the High Point Mens, Ladies & Youth rider for the weekend as well as well as canteen facilities and bar for spectators.

WHEN: April 17-18, 10am-3pm

WHERE: Warwick Showgrounds

COST: Run prices vary from $15-25