10-year-old entrepreneur’s first business deal

Rex Walker struck a business partnership with the Miriam Vale Hotel to sell his firewood out of the front bar.

HE MAY not be allowed to buy a beer at the bar, but 10-year-old Rex Walker has struck a rare deal with the Miriam Vale Hotel.

Rex, in partnership with publican Mitch Brennan, is selling firewood collected on his family property out of the front bar.

Rex said his dad Ryan taught him everything he knows about chopping firewood.

"I have probably picked it up over the past couple of years," Rex said.

"Dad taught me a while ago and every now and then I help cut large logs up."

Rex has ambitions for the money he raises through selling the firewood.

"I'm trying to raise some money to buy a few steers," he said.

Mr Brennan said Rex's firewood had been popular.

"I decided to support Rex's venture because he is a terrific young bloke who is well mannered, polite and lovely," he said.

Mr Brennan said the 10kg bags of firewood were available for $15 from the Miriam Vale Hotel front bar.

"It's good hardwood, including ironbark and blue gum. The way Rex has done it is there are a couple of logs that will burn all night right down to the kindling," he said.

Mr Walker said his son had been around timber from a young age.

"It was probably a couple of years ago that he suggested that we start selling the tree heads ... we decided to start selling a few bags this winter," he said.

Mr Walker, along with his wife Samantha, said they had been supportive and were proud of their son's business venture.

"He's got a good head on his shoulders and is polite," Mrs Walker said.

Mr Walker said Mr Brennan was supportive of the local kids and their ambitions.

"Any one of the kids from the Miriam Vale area could have asked him to put something in his pub and he would have done it," he said.

"He is a fantastic publican and a great guy."