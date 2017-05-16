10 years of horse sense at Saddlery Supplies

SADDLERY Supplies in Wood St, Warwick is celebrating 10 years in business this week, but there was little reason to celebrate when the business first began back in 2007.



At the time, owner Phil Barker was a truck driver and one day while unloading 250kg round hay bales, one dislodged from the truck and come down on top of his head.



He ended up in the Wesley Hospital with three broken vertebrae in his neck and that was the end of his trucking career.



In an effort to keep the family income flowing, Phil and wife Sharron rented a shop in Fitzroy St where Sharron began mending horse blankets for the local equine industry.



Mrs Barker said she'd learnt to sew at school and given her life around horses it seemed like the perfect answer to their problems.



"I bought an old sewing machine and got down to business," she said.



"That turned into starting to make horse and dog rugs and people really liked my work and the fair prices we charged."



Only a few months into their new venture, the equine flu outbreak hit Queensland in August 2007.



"That made things really tough," Mrs Barker said.



"Properties were locked up for months and the equine industry ground to a halt.



"The business really suffered and we thought ours would only be a short venture but eventually things turned around.



"It got to the point I was struggling to keep up with the demand."



Mrs Barker said there were nine rug menders in Warwick at the time.



"The demand was huge," she said.



"It was exhausting.



"Especially with two little kids, it was hard to keep up."



Eventually suppliers started approaching the couple to stock their fledgling store.



"We approached a few as well," Mrs Barker said.



"And everything grew from there.



"The suppliers seemed to like us and our knowledge of horses and the attitude we had towards the industry and our customers.



"The hardest thing about starting a business like this in Warwick was gaining people's trust.



"But with quality work and products and the right attitude you get that trust and things move forward very quickly from there."



Mrs Barker said the business slowed started to evolve into a saddlery.



"We even had an old local saddler, Alan Kelly, join forces with us," she said.



"He encouraged us no end and told us to keep doing what we were doing.



"So we started getting more and more stock and different product lines and we put absolutely everything into it.



"We completely dedicated our lives to the business, it was a big sacrifice."



In 2011 the couple moved their now thriving saddlery business to Bracker Rd.



"It's funny," Mrs Barker said.



"That building originally housed a saddlery, then it became a nursery, then we moved our saddlery business in there and now it's a nursery again.



"We were up there for two years.



"Until we outgrew the place.



"Jim Rickard came to see us and said 'you need a bigger shop' and offered us his building on Wood St, so we packed up and moved again.



"That was six years ago and he's been a fantastic landlord and neighbour to this day."



Mrs Barker said the equine industry in Warwick had exploded in recent years.



"The surge in popularity of polocrosse and campdraft as well has meant a lot of business for us," she said.



"We get a lot of business from travellers as well, people passing through look us up and stop here.



"The great thing about the industry is the great bond everyone has.



"We get a lot of comments about how full our shop is and the great range."



As for future plans, Mrs Barker said they hadn't made any plans to start so they're not making any plans to stop.



