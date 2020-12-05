100+ CRIMES: Warwick’s full November crime wrap

MORE than 100 crimes have been committed in Warwick within the last month alone, with fresh data giving new insight into the town’s illegal activity.

According to Queensland Police Service data, 101 criminal offences occurred in the Rose City throughout November.

Drug-related crime was by far the most frequent with a total of 28 offences, followed by 20 traffic violations and 15 thefts.

WARWICK’S MOST COMMON CRIMES

Drug offences – 28

Traffic-related offences – 20

Theft (excl. unlawful entry) – 15

Good order offences – 13

Assault – 9

The biggest crime hot spots remained close to the centre of town throughout November, with 13 offences occurring in or around Rose City Shoppingworld.

Dragon St, Stewart Ave, Victoria St, and Condamine St rounded out the top five most common areas for crime.

WARWICK’S CRIME HOT SPOTS

Rose City Shoppingworld – 13

Dragon St – 5

Stewart Ave – 4

Condamine St – 4

Victoria St – 3

Warwick’s illegal activity was spread evenly across the month, with November 23 totalling nine crimes, eight on November 21, and seven each on November 7, 13, and 30.

Any type of crime was far more likely to take place in the morning, with nearly a third of offences occurring between 9am and 11am.

WARWICK’S CRIME PRIME TIME

Monday 6am – 2pm – 11

Wednesday 6am – 2pm – 11

Friday 6am – 2pm – 9

Wednesday 2pm – 10pm – 7

Friday 2pm – 10pm – 7

