19°
News

100 days of disaster: What happened after Cyclone Debbie

Emma Reynolds | 6th Jul 2017 12:27 PM Updated: 1:07 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FRED Quod was walking out of his bathroom when a piece of his neighbour's tin roof tore open the back of his house, almost severing his arm and sending him smashing through the shower door.

Wife Peta Smail heard the bang and daughter Tegan's screams, prised open the hallway door that was glued shut by the raging wind, and found Fred lying curled up, covered in debris and glass.

"I didn't know if he was alive," she told news.com.au.

"There was blood everywhere, debris everywhere, his head and shoulders through the shower recess, he was curled up on the floor with debris on him."

 

Visit your local newsagent to grab a copy of Defying Debbie
Visit your local newsagent to grab a copy of Defying Debbie

When disaster struck, locals stepped up. Celebrate the heroes who fought back when Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie and its aftermath smashed two states. 'Defying Debbie' tells their stories of triumph and hope in a special commemorative publication on sale now. 

All proceeds from the $7.50 cover price go to the official flood recovery. 

Click here to find a participating newsagent to get your copy. 

 

But Peta, 52, says the family were prepared for the hell that was Cyclone Debbie.

"What we were not prepared for is post-Cyclone Debbie."

On March 28, just after the storm had made landfall in nearby Airlie Beach, she had no time to think about the future.

She lifted the roof off Fred with Tegan, 29, who had cuts and bruises from where her bed had flown across her room and pinned her to the wall.

"The back of the house had gone and the cyclone was inside," said Peta.

"He felt like a sponge," said Peta.

"Everything moved, he started shaking."

For three hours, they stayed on the phone to emergency services, packing pillows and towels around him that were soon soaked with blood.

It was when her son rang from Gladstone that Peta cracked.

"He said, 'How are you going?' And I said, 'Well, I'm sorry to say Chris, it's not good,' and I heard my voice break. He said, 'Mum, you're the strongest woman I know, you can do this.'"

When he told her the cyclone could go on for another six hours, Peta knew they wouldn't make it.

"I was starting to feel panicky," she said.

"I said, I'm going to get the truck, we'll drag him in and I'll drive there myself. My voice was starting to get loud ... I got outside and saw the blue and red lights coming around the corner. I was so relieved."

Their saviour was Proserpine Ambulance Station's officer-in-charge Gavin Cousens, who had been waiting helplessly for his moment to go to the family, wondering whether he would be going around "picking up dead bodies, babies' bodies" when the cyclone had finished wreaking havoc.

"When I took the phone call, I was looking out of the glass door and the roof was blowing off and the walls disintegrating on the house opposite," Mr Cousens told news.com.au.

When they reached Fred, who has a pacemaker, he was in a critical condition, with a punctured lung, severe lacerations and ten broken ribs.

The next morning, he was flown to a bigger hospital in Townsville.

He remembers virtually nothing.

Peta and Tegan trailed home from the local hospital  around 8.30pm, soaked with blood.

"The place was in darkness, every window smashed except three," said Peta

"There was floodwater through the house. In hospital we were calm, the next thing, we're back in a cyclone."

Fred may never fully recover the use of his arm and his short-term memory has been affected.

In the days and weeks after the cyclone, rubbish rotted outside abandoned houses with gaping holes in their roofs, power lines were strewn on every street, boats had sunk or washed up as wrecks on the shore, and dead and blackened trees covered the ground.

There was looting of alcohol, generators and people's possessions.

It looked as though a bushfire had ripped through the idyllic Whitsundays region.

"My head was in my hands," said portrait photographer Deb Savy, whose business ground to a halt as weddings were cancelled, commercial work dried up, and cash-strapped families stopped booking photography sessions at the lagoon, now filled with sewage.

That was when Dave McInnerney decided to leave his flattened Shute Harbour Motel behind and get the hell out.

Driving out of town, he said it looked like there had been "a B52 strike".

"I had to get out of there," he told news.com.au.

He lost most of his possessions as his home and motel filled with a metre of water.

It's now been 100 days since Cyclone Debbie, and the tourism mecca is in an even worse state.

The popular mainland resort of Airlie Beach is deathly quiet, with cafes and bars boarded up on the main street of the small town, the lagoon drained and signs bent double.

In the residential streets of surrounding towns, crumbling houses with piles of rubbish outside are wrapped in tape and painted with the word "CONTAMINATED" in huge red letters, while neighbours peer out from vans and tents they are living in on their front lawns.

The building industry is one of the few that is booming, with visiting tradies filling hotels and caravan parks.

But many locals are still unemployed.

It's not just the houses that are broken, says one business owner. "The people behind them are broken too."

One of those people is Jess Houston, 32, who spent the cyclone cowering at her mother's house as the family listened to "everything breaking" in howling winds of up to 263kmh.

They heard the roof lifting off and watched frozen steaks fly across the room as the freezer door was torn open.

"I was petrified," she told news.com.au.

"I don't think any of us spoke for six hours."

But it was when she returned home that she discovered the worst.

"We had to cut our way in, our house was underwater, walls pushed in, everything gone," she said through tears.

"For the first couple of weeks, I cried myself to sleep every night. I still can't sleep ... They're your belongings, they make you feel who you are."

"Most people are seeking counselling in the past month ... the trauma has kicked in, the devastation around them," she said.

"Quite a few children can't sleep, don't want to leave their mums, it's sad. These are people who haven't gone to counselling before, they can't remember things or focus, it's taking a toll on their relationships."

Ms DeBoni, who uses hypnotherapy to help people deal with their traumatic memories, said many people were having visions of what happened, and had developed a fear of death.

"I think what the cyclone did is bring out a lot of problems people were already experiencing in life, it exacerbated them," she said.

"It's the ones who are scared to ask for help, they're the ones that are really struggling."

For many, it is now a waiting game.

While families received some initial disaster relief payments ($1000 per adult and $400 per child), that's gone.

The insurance companies are overstretched and painfully slow-moving, bringing in assessors from overseas.

Neil Moore and Ali Waller, both 64, stayed in a caravan park for two weeks after a nearby creek overflowed and sewage flooded into their home.

All around them are houses abandoned because of asbestos damage, neighbours living in tents and rubbish piled outside empty homes.

"We had piles up to here afterwards," says Neil, raising his hand above his head.

"People were devastated.

"Yesterday we had no reception at all because the tower went down. It's all related, isn't it?

"It's depressing."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  cyclone debbie disaster editors picks recovery

Graffiti vandals' obscene crimespree targets businesses

Graffiti vandals' obscene crimespree targets businesses

Warwick businesses and private property have been targeted by graffiti artists with obscene results

MP calls for end to energy crisis

David Littleproud is calling on the Queensland Government to reverse the trend of skyrocketing energy costs across the state.

Littleproud says high electricity prices need urgent attention

Millennials 'hopeless' when it comes to life skills

Being glued to screens has resulted in the creation of a generation incapable of small talk, critical thinking and problem-solving.

Generation next incapable of small talk and critical thinking.

Rider hurt at Gap Creek

Ambulance generic

Paramedics en route to motorcycle crash

Local Partners

Community united at church for Elders morning tea

The traditional Elders morning tea event brings the Warwick community together to support NAIDOC week.

Mini-golf proposal a concern to existing business

Sandra and Craig Williams have owned and operated the Granite Belt Maze for 12 years.

Plans for mini-golf in Warwick concern local business owners

8 things to get stuck into this weekend on the Southern Downs

Historic Touring Car Action with Martin White leading the field out of turn 2 at Morgan Park Raceway. He took the 1964 Falcon Rallye Sprint on to 3 wins and a second place.

Get out and about with this list of things on this weekend

Driver aims to break a record in Morgan Park historics

LAP RECORD: Chris Farrell broke records in May at Morgan Park and is aiming for more records this weekend.

Records set to go as 175 drivers hit Morgan Park

Major training weekend coming up at Warwick hockey

Adam Byrne on the attack for Warwick in the Queensland over 35 years hockey championships.

Warwick club hockey in recess but plenty coming up

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

WHO was offered the role of George before Jason Alexander? How much did Jerry turn down for one more season? Here’s what you never knew about Seinfeld.

Opera House seen in a new light

FRESH TRADITION: The sails of the Sydney Opera House are illuminated by the Badu Gili: Water Light animation.

20 years after Lin Onus's death, his work adorns Sydney Opera House

$6 movie tickets? There's now an app for that

Movie app gets cheap tickets.

App fills empty cinemas by offering cheap tickets

What does it take to make it on to Australian Ninja Warrior?

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

New series introduces viewers to popular sports challenge.

Living life in the fast lane

Fox Sports presenter Jess Yates. Supplied by Foxtel.

Fox Sport presenter Jess Yates is revved up for more Supercar action

Samuel Johnson's moment that broke Anh Do's heart

Anh Do struggles with a tragic story told by Samuel Johnson on his show Brush With Fame.

ACTOR Samuel Johnson revealed the full extent of his tragic past.

Nick Kyrgios parties problems away after Wimbledon crash

The trio partied until the sun came up.

He was accompanied by two young women, a brunette and a blonde.

Easy Walk to City Centre

85 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Three bedrooms* separate lounge* separate dining* closed in front and side verandah, ramp to laundry * single lockup garage * fenced 1012sm * close to medical...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Quality Home on Two Acres

8 Condavale Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 3 3 $650,000

Reduced - owners keen to sell - 4 bedrooms ensuite off main & spacious double entry walk through robe* two way bathroom between two other bedrooms* media room...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $422,500

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Great Value in Brick

190 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $259,000

This tidy 3 bedroom brick home situated close to West State School, Hospital and Westside Shopping Centre. Features 3 built-in bedrooms master with ensuite...

Spacious Family Home

11 Natalia Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $345,000

This 4 bedroom brick home features a spacious air conditioned open plan kitchen, dining and living area. The kitchen also has a breakfast bar. All bedrooms have...

City Living Country Style

132 Dight Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 4 2 5 $740,000

Situated on 12.24 acres close to the city this property is the epitome of style and sophistication. This exceptionally build home has been meticulously and...

Comfortable 3 Bedroom Home

108 Wallace Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $228,000

This 3 bedroom hardiplank home situated close to the hospital on a fully fenced 1012m2 block. Features 3 built-in bedrooms, kitchen, dining and lounge room. Front...

Spacious Family Home

9 William Craig Drive, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 6 2 4 $385,000

This spacious home was built with generous proportions to suit all the family. Open plan airconditioned kitchen and living opens to a large cover entertainment...

Large Vacant Lot

10 Horsman Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land This is your chance to buy a vacant 1120 msq lot with ... $ 120,000

This is your chance to buy a vacant 1120 msq lot with established trees in a popular area. The house has been removed, water and power are connected and it is...

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Open for inspection homes July 6-12

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Huge luxury Coast home going to auction

Landmark three-storey home in a class of its own

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!