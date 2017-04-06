Water warps road on bridge built for 1-in-100-year flood

CRACKED UP: Kerri Stone Burmester shared this photo of Lyndhurst Lane Bridge damaged by floodwaters on Warwick Community Noticeboard this morning.

FLOODWATERS have damaged an almost $3million Warwick bridge just a year after it was constructed.

The Lyndhurst Lane Bridge remains closed to traffic after floodwaters warped asphalt on the bridge's surface on Friday.

The bridge was replaced last year at a cost of $690,000 to Southern Downs Regional Council, while the remaining $2.07million was funded by the State Government Royalties for region's program.

During construction, SDRC principal engineer Jaya Jayaratne said, while the old bridge was frequently inundated by floods, "the design life of the bridge is about 100 years, but it should last longer."

"This bridge should only be affected by high-end flooding, those that happen say once in 50 years," Mr Jayaratne said.

Sophie Lester

Council engineering services director Peter See said the Lyndhurst Lane Bridge was built at a higher level consistent with the levels of the road either side of the river.

Flooding also damaged the Grafton St Bridge, constructed in 2001 for $600,000.

Mr See said the cost of repairs to both bridges was yet to be determined, and it was unclear when the Lyndhurst Lane Bridge would reopen.

"Floodwater gets under the asphalt and lifts it - this is a common outcome of flooding," he said.

"(The Lyndhurst Lane Bridge) will be reopened when council believes it is safe for traffic, a time frame has not been determined.

Mayor Tracy Dobie at the weekend said Department of Main Roads and Transport staff would this week be assessing the structural integrity of the bridges.

A TMR spokesman on Tuesday said even if department staff were testing the bridges, it would be up to the council to share the information.

The Daily News asked the council when the Department of Transport assessor were expected to finish examining the damage of the bridge, to which they replied "the surfacing is the issue."

SDRC was also asked how long they would have to apply for National Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangement funding.

"Council has notified the Queensland Reconstruction Authority and needs to complete the assessments and then apply for approval for funding," Mr See said in response.