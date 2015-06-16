Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
MILESTONE: Ronald Moffatt celebrates his 100th birthday at a party at City Golf Club. Picture: Kevin Farmer
MILESTONE: Ronald Moffatt celebrates his 100th birthday at a party at City Golf Club. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

100-year-old lives alone and cooks his own tucker

Cassandra Glover
5th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT 100, Ronald Moffatt still lives by himself and cooks all his own meals.

After spending most of his life on farms in the Millmerran region, Mr Moffatt now lives on the Sunshine Coast.

"I've been a farmer all my life until the last few years. I sold my farm and bought a little place up here," Mr Moffatt said.

"I started off as a dairy farmer and went from there to wheat growing. I had sheep, I had pigs, I had everything trying to make a living.

Community Newsletter SignUp

"I loved my tractor. I had a crawler tractor all my life, but I eventually bought a wheel tractor.

"I sat on that tractor all day every day."

 

(COPY) Ronald Moffatt at work on his property as a young adult.
(COPY) Ronald Moffatt at work on his property as a young adult.

 

Mr Moffatt has seven children, 44 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. His youngest great grandchild is just one week old.

Mr Moffatt said he didn't have any secrets to living to 100.

"I've been very healthy, I don't have to take any prescription tablets, I still live on my own and cook all my own tucker," he said.

"I worked reasonably hard my whole life.

"I think I'm going fairly well for the time being."

 

 

His advice for the younger generations was to "follow your dreams and do your best."

"I've come out on top really now, and I have no regrets on what I've done," Mr Moffatt said.

 

100th birthday healthy life millmerran farmer
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shock findings: Abused kids taken from bad to worse

        premium_icon Shock findings: Abused kids taken from bad to worse

        News Abused and neglected children are being forced to sleep in offices, police stations and residential care homes that are “worse than where they had come from”.

        • 5th Aug 2020 5:07 AM
        Woman laundered money for man she met on dating app

        premium_icon Woman laundered money for man she met on dating app

        Crime The Southern Downs mother carried out the crime as directed by the man, who has...

        • 5th Aug 2020 5:00 AM
        Queensland closes quarantine loophole

        premium_icon Queensland closes quarantine loophole

        News Queensland closes consulate quarantine loophole

        END OF AN ERA: Darryl Chapman farewells Akooramak

        premium_icon END OF AN ERA: Darryl Chapman farewells Akooramak

        News The CEO felt ‘extremely privileged’ to have spent 22 years at the Warwick...