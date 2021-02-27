100 YEARS’ SERVICE: Warwick Rotary marks huge milestone

100 YEARS: (L-R) Narelle Eather, Don Hughes, Bridget Hegerty, Sally Edwards, Peter Rodick, Dave Kemp, president Douglas Bryce, Dell Maxwell, John Head, Sandra Head, Rosemary Moulden, Cheryl Featherstone, Neil Maxwell, and Richard Hardaker at the Rotary Club of Warwick event marking 100 years of Rotary in Australia and New Zealand. Picture: Jessica Paul

100 YEARS: (L-R) Narelle Eather, Don Hughes, Bridget Hegerty, Sally Edwards, Peter Rodick, Dave Kemp, president Douglas Bryce, Dell Maxwell, John Head, Sandra Head, Rosemary Moulden, Cheryl Featherstone, Neil Maxwell, and Richard Hardaker at the Rotary Club of Warwick event marking 100 years of Rotary in Australia and New Zealand. Picture: Jessica Paul

One of Warwick’s longest-standing community groups has been inspired by a huge milestone to launch their club into the future with a new youth initiative.

The Rotary Club of Warwick Sunrise held a celebration at the Horsepower Sculpture in Queens Park on Saturday morning to mark the 100th anniversary of Rotary’s establishment in Australia and New Zealand.

Dozens of community members turned out for the early morning baton relay, which was followed by an impressive parade of vintage cars and motorcycles on Albion St.

Former Warwick Rotary president Dave Kemp with Bridget Hegarty after the car parade at the club's celebrations marking 100 years of Rotary in Australia and New Zealand. Picture: Jessica Paul

For charter member and former club president Dell Maxwell, the occasion was a chance to reflect on the Warwick group’s contribution to the community in its 88-year history.

“Rotary is so needed in the world - it’s endless, the work we do,” Mrs Maxwell said.

“Last year was unusual with drought, COVID, where we had to pull out all the stops. Previously, we’ve done a lot of work with youth through seminars and student exchanges.”

Fellow volunteer Helen McFarlane agreed aiding drought-stricken communities across the region was one of her most fulfilling experiences with the club.

“Last year with the drought relief, we went into communities in need to provide breakfast and just be there for the farmers and their families,” she said.

“It was hectic, it was humbling, and it was for me Rotary at its best.”

The Warwick Rotary group is now looking to engage the next generation in their community efforts, launching a youth charter in March.

Warwick Rotary Club of Sunrise former president David Kemp with Laureen Vanderwolf at the club's Big Book Sale in the Warwick Railway Station goods shed. Picture: Jonno Colfs / Warwick Daily News

Community director Sally Edwards hoped the promise of new friends and memories would inspire young people to sign up.

“Rotary is great for fellowship, you meet a lot of people and make a lot of friends, but it’s great to be out there and giving back,” she said.

“We’re seen as the go-to club in town if you want to get something done, or if there’s a disaster or an emergency. There’s always the service clubs such as the Lions and Rotary to get something done.”

The Rotary Club of Warwick Sunrise meets weekly at 6.45am on Thursdays at Warwick’s Gardens Galore.

The youth charter will hold their first meeting on Thursday, March 4 from 1pm at Maxwell and Lancaster Solicitors (33 Guy St).

For more information, contact Neil Maxwell on 0408 717 828.