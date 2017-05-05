$1000 fine for dodgy handshake

CRIME SCENE: A man was playing pool at the Central Hotel in Stanthorpe when he was offered a handshake.

A STANTHORPE man fronted the Warwick Magistrates Court yesterday for an assault he recalled as a "vigorous handshake".

After approaching a man playing pool at the Central Hotel in Stanthorpe, Christopher Wayne Doorley held out his hand for a shake.

But instead, he grabbed the man's wrist.

When the victim tried to pull back his arm, Doorley pushed his hand back, hurting the man's wrist.

Doorley's lawyer, Alex Kurschinsky, said the 41-year-old didn't remember much of the incident, which happened in February last year.

"He was in the pub at the time and a little bit cut," Mr Kurschinsky said.

"He had a vigorous handshake as he recalls as he left."

Magistrate Bevan Manthey took into account Doorley's early guilty plea and noted the incident wasn't extremely severe during sentencing.

Handed a $1000 fine and 40 hours' community service, Doorley was also banned from the Central Hotel for a year.