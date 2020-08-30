1000 jobs as communities fast-tracked

The construction timeframe for two over 50s lifestyle communities in southeast Queensland has been pushed forward after a surge in demand from downsizers.

Developer and operator Halcyon will be building 150 homes within the next six to nine months at Halcyon Greens in Pimpama on the Gold Coast and B by Halcyon in Buderim on the Sunshine Coast.

The two communities and Halcyon Rise in Logan Reserve have generated about 1000 trade jobs.

Halcyon's general manager of sales and construction Scott Ng said increased demand sparked the decision to fast track construction that was originally planned for November.

An artist’s impression of one of the homes at B by Halcyon.

"We have a taken a measured approach to construction during the last six months as we all navigate a path through COVID-19, but it is clear from our discussions with buyers that the pandemic has been a catalyst for them to make the move to a lifestyle community," he said.

Mr Ng said all new Halcyon homes reflect the Liveable Housing Design Silver standard, which includes wider doors and hallways, hobless shower recesses and step-free access ensuring the home is future-proofed.

An artist's impression of Halcyon Greens.



"This means people can stay in their home for longer without the expense of retrofitting. After all you never know when life can change unexpectedly," he said.

Established in 2004, Halcyon is a private company that created and operates nine lifestyle communities across southeast Queensland.

Inside the recreation area of Halcyon B on the Sunshine Coast. Image: An artist’s impression



Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni Halcyon's decision to accelerate construction of 150 homes in 2020 would have a positive effect on the Queensland economy.

"The Palaszczuk Government is delivering a plan to protect Queensland's economy from the global impacts of COVID-19, so we welcome Halcyon's investment that will also support Queensland tradies," he said.

Originally published as 1000 jobs as communities fast-tracked