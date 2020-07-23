$100K to attract animal rescue groups to Warwick pound

LEAD THE WAY: SDRC officer Keith Smith is keen to see improvements to the pound facility, and to find a loving home for the little terrier pictured.

LEAD THE WAY: SDRC officer Keith Smith is keen to see improvements to the pound facility, and to find a loving home for the little terrier pictured.

THERE is a warmer, quieter, and cleaner future ahead for the pound puppies of Warwick, after $100,000 of funding was granted for a much-needed upgrade of the Southern Downs Regional Council facilities.

It is a welcome boost for council staff, such as Keith Smith, who have worked hard over recent years to bring their dog rehoming rate up to a record 90 per cent, saving every single dog that hasn’t been declared dangerous.

Plans began this morning to tackle logistical problems at the pound, such as poor acoustics, lack of natural lighting, and impractical stalls which make cleaning a challenge.

SDRC acting director of sustainable development Craig Magnussen said their goal was to make the pound a better place for both the animals and the staff.

“It wouldn’t increase the capacity but it would make the indoor pound more suitable for animals for more of the year, because it can get quite hot in summer, and quite cold in winter,” Mr Magnussen said.

“We’re also hoping, if the budget allows, to make it a more sustainable facility and investigate getting some more solar power and rainwater storage.”

All of these upgrades are geared towards the council’s eventual goal of attracting greater involvement with local animal rescue groups.

These groups, such as Southern Downs Ark and Precious Paws, have already entered into agreements with the council to facilitate the high rehoming rate.

In many cases, the rescues take on the animals, move them into foster care, and advertise them on social media to find them ‘fur’ever homes.

Mr Magnussen believes there is a greater potential to use their expertise for the good of the region.

“If we get the pound up to a better standard for animals and people it might be more attractive to those rescue organisations to come and take over some aspects of running the pound, to free up our staff to work more closely with the community,” he said.

“It works quite well in neighbouring councils, and they’re very familiar with the lay of the land.

“We want to tap into their knowledge and we’re hoping they might be keen for the opportunity.”

The funding was approved through the Queensland Government COVID Works for Queensland project, which aims to create new jobs in the construction industry.

Approval is conditional on construction being completed by June 2021.