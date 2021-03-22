100mm of rain predicted to hit Warwick in one day

A whopper rainstorm is predicted in the Warwick CBD.

A whopper rainstorm is predicted in the Warwick CBD.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.



A possible 90-100mm of rain could fall on the Southern Downs tomorrow, as the region is impacted by severe northern NSW flood conditions.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Rosa Hoff said Warwick and the Granite Belt could see some heavy rainfall over the next two days.

While the rest of Monday is forecast to see 15-25mm, Tuesday brings the possibility for some whopping falls.

“There is quite a cluster of rainfall, more generally around 60-90mm in Warwick with Stanthorpe expected to see 60-90mm as well, but there is a chance to see rainfall totals exceeding 100mm,” Ms Hoff said.

“Generally tomorrow (a severe thunderstorm warning) would just be for heavy rain, we’re not expecting to see hail or damaging winds.”

It comes as NSW and other parts of Queensland are battered with flood conditions, but Ms Hoff said the factors affecting our rainfall were slightly different.

“The rainfall at the moment in NSW is due to a coastal convergence and troughing activity,” she said.

“The changes of rainfall for the Granite Belt and Darling Downs are on the fringe of that activity.”

Ms Hoff also said after Tuesday rain conditions would “drop off”.

The deluge is joined by colder conditions sneaking into the Southern Downs.

“We’ve been seeing below-average conditions for more than a week now and this week brings a renewed cold burst,” Ms Hoff said.

“The temperatures are expected to drop significant from Tuesday which will see a max of 22 degrees.

“That drop is also due to the fact there’s an increase in cloud cover.”