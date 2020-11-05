100S OF JOBS: Business calls for Warwick workers

REWARDING WORK: The positions could be a massive opportunity for Warwick job hunters. Photo: Eliza Goetze

HUNDREDS of jobs have been made available to Warwick and surrounds in one business’ push to employ locally and dampen coronavirus job shortages.

When Rugby Farm Pty Ltd lost the majority of the harvest workforce due to the pandemic, the company knew it needed to innovate, according to general manager-HR Toni Schaumberg.

“A lot of our working holiday makers have returned home because of the coronavirus situation and our workforce numbers have declined. We are now, more than ever, trying to encourage locals and school leavers to give harvest work a go,” she said.

Positions would mostly be in Stanthorpe and Warwick, with a few roles available around Clifton helping to pick a variety of our vegetable crops.

With casual work and the opportunity for an immediate start, Ms Schaumberg said the roles were perfect to earn a “few extra dollars”

“It’s a physical job but very rewarding, especially if you love the outdoors and fresh air,” she said.

“It’s also a job you don’t need to be overly skilled for so open to anyone who is willing to get their hands dirty, roll up their sleeves and get into it.”

Ms Schaumberg said applicants would also have the knowledge they were contributing to a healthier Australia.

“Australia grows the best fresh produce, and this role plays a huge part in putting fresh vegies on everyone’s dinner plate,” she said.

It comes as growers across Queensland and the Southern Downs launch a Harvest Army to entice Aussies into the picking industry.

Rugby Farm Pty Ltd is a Gatton-based operation that grows and packs fresh vegetables for both the domestic and international markets.

To apply, head here.