100th BIRTHDAY: Virus can’t hold Warwick party girl down

WHEN Rebecca Dipplesmann was growing up, people still used horse and buggy to get around.

She could never imagine in her wildest dreams that one day she would be celebrating her 100th birthday through a computer screen.

Mrs Dipplesmann had planned to commemorate the special milestone with friends and family at Akooramak Aged Care last Friday, but when coronavirus restrictions were placed on aged care facilities, carers had to get creative.

Using an iPad, she was still able to celebrate with her nephew and show family the many flowers and well wishes she received.

The eldest of four siblings, Mrs Dipplesmann attended Woodview State School for six and a half years, but dropped out to look after her sick mother, and couldn’t believe she was able to use technology to connect with loved ones.

“No, no I couldn’t imagine this. Everything’s different,” she said.

“We did the best we could and it was still lovely.”

Diversional Therapist Chris Caves said it was thinking outside the box which ensured Mrs Dipplesmann’s day could go ahead with full festivities.

“It was so great just to make her happy,” Ms Caves said.

“She’s such a lovely lady, and got a beautiful smile and beautiful nature.”

The Pittsworth-born centenarian said dressmaking and gardening were among two of her biggest hobbies and joys in her life, as well as a creating a well-lived life in Warwick.

“I had my own home. That means a lot,” she said.

“I’m thankful for everything. I’m surviving, I’m happy, I’m comfortable.”

As for how she reached the impressive anniversary, Mrs Dipplesmann attributed an old fashioned healthy diet and lifestyle as key.

“I don’t know — I suppose I was born strong and lived a healthy life,” she said.