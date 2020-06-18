Menu
UP FOR GRABS: Chamber of Commerce president Tracy Dobie is encouraging all small business owners to apply for the government grant. (Premiers Department)
$10K cash grab for Warwick business during ‘worst time ever’

Emily Clooney
18th Jun 2020 9:00 AM
SMALL business owners will have access to grants of up to $10,000 from July following the “quick exhaustion” of previous funding.

The announcement comes as part of the second stage of the Queensland Government’s Economic Recovery Strategy, which will make up to $100 million available to deliver the second round of funding.

Warwick Chamber of Commerce president Tracy Dobie said there was “a lot of funding” available for businesses struggling through the economic impacts of coronavirus.

“We’re going through probably the worst economic time that we’ve ever known,” she said.

“Governments and other agencies are recognising businesses need support.

“I think this is exactly what should be getting the help.”

A survey undertaken by the Southern Downs Regional Council in May indicated businesses across the region were recording significant downturn in business, according to Mrs Dobie.

The application, which will open on July 1, is one Mrs Dobie encourages all small business owners to apply for.

“Putting in grant applications can be time consuming and some owners might think not to give it a go,” she said.

“I encourage everyone to put their applications in.

“This is how you can grow your business, with funding that is provided to you.”

More than half of the funding will reach regional businesses.

For more information and how to apply, click here.

